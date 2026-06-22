Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for France, Norway, World Cup + MLB Games

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Monday features an awesome slate of games including both France and Norway playing in today’s World Cup slate, along with a full slate of MLB games. The Chalkboard promo code WTOP provides all new users who sign up here with a $100 bonus and free pick to use for these games.







Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for $100 Bonus Monday

If you are looking to capitalize on market inefficiencies for today’s MLB slate, Chalkboard has an excellent offer for new players. Use the details below to claim your sign-up bonus before the first pitch.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified June 22nd, 2026

New Chalkboard customers who meet the age requirements and are located in a participating state can take advantage of a highly lucrative welcome offer. When you sign up, you will receive a 100% deposit match bonus up to $100. Finding edges in DFS means maximizing your capital, and Chalkboard doubling your initial deposit gives you twice the funds to use on your entries.

On top of the deposit match, the promo code unlocks a special free pick. This bonus feature allows you to take a player to go over a heavily discounted prop, serving as a high-value anchor or even a longshot booster in your entry. Plus, we put a lot of stock in market variety, so remember that Chalkboard also has player prop markets for all World Cup games, including the highly anticipated France and Norway matches.

How to Use Your Chalkboard Bonus Tonight

Once you have secured your Chalkboard promo code offer, you can immediately start building your entry. Tonight’s MLB slate provides plenty of compelling player props. We have highlighted the hit props for the biggest stars and the strikeout lines for tonight’s starting pitchers to help you find value.

Player Hits Strikeouts Kodai Senga N/A 4.5 Shota Imanaga N/A 5.5 Bryce Harper 0.5 N/A Trea Turner 1.5 N/A Kyle Schwarber 0.5 N/A Juan Soto 0.5 N/A Marcus Semien 0.5 N/A Pete Crow-Armstrong 0.5 N/A Ian Happ 0.5 N/A Dansby Swanson 0.5 N/A

And while you are locking in these MLB lines for tonight, keep in mind that Chalkboard has player prop markets for all World Cup games, including the massive France and Norway matches.

How to Activate the Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your deposit match ahead of tonight’s MLB games is a quick and seamless process. Whether you want to build an entry for the Cubs vs. Mets or the Phillies vs. Nationals, simply follow these steps:

Download and Register: First, download the Chalkboard app and start the registration process. You will need to create an account using standard personal information to verify your identity and age. Enter the Promo Code: During sign-up, ensure that you enter the promo code WTOP to officially opt-in to the welcome offer. Make Your First Deposit: To activate the 100% deposit match, make your initial deposit using one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods.

To extract the absolute maximum value from this welcome bonus, you will need to deposit at least $100. However, you do not need to deposit the full $100 right out of the gate if you prefer to start smaller. Chalkboard will apply a 100% match to whatever amount you choose to deposit first, crediting your account with an equal amount in bonus funds to use on your favorite baseball projections. Finally, it is never too early to look ahead to global events; Chalkboard has player prop markets for all World Cup games, including the upcoming France and Norway matches.