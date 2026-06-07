Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 MLB Sunday Deposit Bonus (June 7)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP here and secure up to $100 in bonuses along with a reusable free pick for Sunday MLB games and more.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP For MLB Sunday Slate

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard Bet User Offer $100 deposit bonus + free pick In-App Features New Feed, Entry Builder, Banter, etc. Promo Verified June 7th, 2026

New Chalkboard customers who meet the age requirements and reside in a participating state instantly gain a quantifiable edge with this welcome offer. Upon signing up, users receive a 100% deposit match up to $100, immediately doubling your initial bankroll for daily fantasy sports entries. Alongside the deposit match, the promotion also includes a highly valuable free pick, which can be reused until you construct a winning play.

This free pick allows users to take a player to go over a specific projection, effectively serving as a mathematically guaranteed, free leg in your entry. With a lucrative MLB slate coming up, this bonus is a proven recipe for success. You could use your free pick on Chicago Cubs probable pitcher Jameson Taillon to go over a strikeout projection against the San Francisco Giants, or look for an edge when the Dodgers host the Angels. Whether you are building an entry for the Mets at Padres matchup or any other game on the schedule, the Chalkboard promo code sets you up with optimal starting capital.

Chalkboard MLB Sunday Projections

With a heavy slate of games ahead, the Chalkboard promo code can be put to work immediately. By targeting favorable matchups and underlying metrics, you can maximize your bonus funds and free pick.

Below is a data-driven look at some of the biggest stars taking the field tonight and their consensus prop lines for hits and strikeouts:

Player Hits Strikeouts Jameson Taillon (CHC) N/A Over/Under 4.5 Trevor McDonald (SF) N/A Over/Under 4.5 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) Over/Under 0.5 N/A Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD) Over/Under 0.5 N/A Juan Soto (NYM) Over/Under 0.5 N/A Manny Machado (SD) Over/Under 0.5 N/A Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC) Over/Under 1.5 N/A Andy Pages (LAD) Over/Under 0.5 N/A Will Smith (LAD) Over/Under 0.5 N/A Xander Bogaerts (SD) Over/Under 0.5 N/A

Matchup Highlights

Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers) Ohtani remains a generational threat at the plate. Carrying a .296 batting average into tonight’s matchup, utilizing your Chalkboard free pick on Ohtani to go over his hit projection offers value. It stands out as a highly reliable leg to anchor your entries.

Jameson Taillon (Chicago Cubs) If you are evaluating pitcher props, Jameson Taillon’s strikeout total is set at 4.5. Through 12 starts (66.2 innings pitched), Taillon holds a 5.13 ERA and a 7.695 K/9 rate, giving him exactly 57 strikeouts on the year. Averaging roughly 4.75 strikeouts per start, the historical data leans slightly toward taking the over on his 4.5 line.

Fernando Tatis Jr. (San Diego Padres) Tatis Jr. boasts a .270 batting average and is a good candidate eclipse his 0.5 hits line. Facing the New York Mets, the over an attractive piece for a correlated build.

Applying Bonus To NBA Finals Game 3: Spurs vs. Knicks

While tonight’s MLB slate offers plenty of statistical angles, Chalkboard users can also direct their matched funds and free pick toward the hardwood. Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks tomorrow presents a prime opportunity to capitalize on player projections. Whether you are projecting offensive efficiency metrics, rebounding rates, or usage statistics in a pivotal Finals environment, applying your doubled bankroll to this marquee matchup is another smart way to build your entries.

Sign Up With Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus is a logical and straightforward process. To ensure you receive your deposit match and free pick, promo code WTOP is strictly required during sign-up.

Follow these simple steps to get started:

Create an Account: Click here and begin the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity and confirm you reside in a participating state. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, enter promo code WTOP to lock in your welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Navigate to the cashier and fund your account using one of the secure methods available.

To claim the absolute maximum value of the bonus, you will need to deposit at least $100. However, you are not forced to deposit the full $100 when signing up. Chalkboard will grant you a 100% match on whatever initial amount you choose to deposit. Once your secure transaction is complete, your bonus funds will be credited automatically, equipping you with double the bankroll to tackle tonight’s sports slate.