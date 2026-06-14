Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 DFS Bonus + Free Pick For World Cup, UFC Freedom 250

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Creating a new profile with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP here will give you a $100 deposit bonus and a free pick in time for all of today’s World Cup matches and UFC Freedom 250 tonight.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Information Verified June 14th, 2026

When you claim the Chalkboard welcome offer, you instantly double your initial playing power with a 100% deposit match of up to $100. Beyond the bonus funds, new Chalkboard customers also receive a highly valuable free pick. This promotional feature discounts a selected athlete’s statistical projection down to a fractional baseline—often just 0.5 points. By taking the over on that 0.5 mark, you are effectively securing a mathematically sound, near-guaranteed win on that specific leg of your parlay entry.

This provides a measurable head start when constructing your entries. Please note that to qualify for the deposit match and the reusable free pick, you must be a new Chalkboard customer who meets the platform’s minimum age requirements and is physically located in a participating state.

Chalkboard Promo For UFC Freedom 250

When you are ready to build your entry with the bonus funds from your Chalkboard promo code, comparing current projection lines against historical baseline metrics is a proven recipe for success. Here are a few key matchups for UFC Freedom 250:

Red Corner Blue Corner Event Ilia Topuria Justin Gaethje UFC Freedom 250 Alex Pereira Ciryl Gane UFC Freedom 250 Sean O’Malley Aiemann Zahabi UFC Freedom 250

When evaluating these bouts for Chalkboard entries, isolating specific performance indicators is critical. For example, in the Ilia Topuria versus Justin Gaethje matchup, identifying striking volume and significant strike differentials will yield a more reliable projection than simply guessing the winner based on narrative.

Similarly, analyzing takedown defense and clinch control time in the Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane bout provides a data-driven path to finding value. In the Sean O’Malley and Aiemann Zahabi fight, looking at striking accuracy percentages and distance management can help pinpoint profitable entry angles. By anchoring your picks to underlying metrics rather than raw emotion, you maximize the utility of your bonus funds.

Targeting Sunday’s World Cup Matches

In addition to the octagon, Sunday’s World Cup slate offers a robust data set for building Chalkboard entries. Leveraging your deposit match across different sports is an excellent way to diversify your portfolio. The upcoming international fixtures include:

Australia vs. Turkey

Germany vs. Curacao

Netherlands vs. Japan

Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador

Sweden vs. Tunisia

Analyzing advanced metrics like expected goals (xG) and possession percentages across these matchups will reveal inefficiencies in the market. For instance, comparing the offensive shot volume of Germany or the Netherlands against their respective opponents’ defensive block metrics can isolate high-value player projections, such as shots on target or total passes completed.

Steps To Activate Your Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a logical, straightforward process. Follow these exact steps to ensure your account is fully funded and ready for the upcoming events:

Sign Up: Click here and initiate the account creation process. Enter the Code: You must input the Chalkboard promo code WTOP during registration to successfully trigger the offer. Register: Input your standard personal information. This verifies your identity, ensuring compliance with state location and age regulations. Make a Deposit: Fund your account using one of Chalkboard’s secure transaction methods.

To capture the mathematical peak of the 100% deposit match, a deposit of $100 is required. However, flexibility is built into the system; Chalkboard will match 100% of whatever initial amount you choose to deposit up to that $100 ceiling. This provides an immediate, risk-free boost to your baseline bankroll as you begin constructing your data-backed entries.