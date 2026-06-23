Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Tuesday MLB, World Cup Picks

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The Chalkboard promo code WTOP provides a $100 bonus and free pick to all new users who sign up here. Use this welcome offer to dive into the MLB and World Cup action today.







Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for MLB, World Cup Bonus

If you are looking to get in on the action for today’s non-conference matchups—whether you are eyeing the Chicago Cubs at New York Mets or the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Minnesota Twins—you can boost your starting bankroll with our exclusive offer. We put a lot of stock in maximizing value, and here is everything you need to know to claim your sign-up bonus before the first pitch:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified June 23rd, 2026

New Chalkboard customers who meet the age requirements and are located in a participating state can take advantage of a highly lucrative two-part welcome offer. By signing up, you will receive a 100% deposit match of up to $100, instantly doubling your initial bankroll as you get ready for today’s MLB action.

In addition to the deposit match, new users are awarded a special free pick. This feature allows you to select a player to go over a specific prop line, effectively serving as a free winning leg in your entry. Whether you want to use it on Los Angeles Dodgers probable pitcher Justin Wrobleski or back New York Mets starter Kodai Senga to go over a prop line, this free pick gives you a significant head start on finding value in tonight’s non-conference slate.

How to Use Your Chalkboard Bonus Tonight

Once you have claimed your Chalkboard promo code, it is time to put your bonus to work. The app offers a wide variety of player props across tonight’s slate, allowing you to focus on specific statistical categories like pitcher strikeouts and batter hits. It is never too early to look at the daily projections to spot market inefficiencies.

Here is a look at some of the most popular player props for tonight’s biggest stars:

Player Hits Strikeouts Kodai Senga N/A 4.5 Justin Wrobleski N/A 4.5 Juan Soto 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 0.5 N/A Shohei Ohtani 1.5 N/A Byron Buxton 0.5 N/A Bo Bichette 1.5 N/A Pete Crow-Armstrong 0.5 N/A Royce Lewis 0.5 N/A

Prop Spotlight

If you are looking for data-backed options to include in your entry, recent trends strongly support several of the players listed above going over their posted lines. We’ve seen time and time again that situational context is key to finding a genuine analytical edge:

Kodai Senga (4.5 Strikeouts): The Mets ace has been phenomenal when pitching at home. Senga has successfully exceeded 4.5 strikeouts in 11 consecutive home starts, averaging 8.4 punchouts per game in front of the home crowd. It does stand to reason that this trend continues tonight.

The Mets ace has been phenomenal when pitching at home. Senga has successfully exceeded 4.5 strikeouts in 11 consecutive home starts, averaging 8.4 punchouts per game in front of the home crowd. It does stand to reason that this trend continues tonight. Pete Crow-Armstrong (0.5 Hits): The Cubs outfielder comes into tonight’s matchup riding an incredible hot streak, having recorded at least one hit in 10 straight games. He is an exceptional value option to include in your entries.

The Cubs outfielder comes into tonight’s matchup riding an incredible hot streak, having recorded at least one hit in 10 straight games. He is an exceptional value option to include in your entries. Juan Soto (0.5 Hits): Now thriving in New York, Soto has been a remarkably consistent contact hitter. He has registered a hit in nine of his last 10 games, boasting a 90% cover rate for this prop line.

Now thriving in New York, Soto has been a remarkably consistent contact hitter. He has registered a hit in nine of his last 10 games, boasting a 90% cover rate for this prop line. Byron Buxton (0.5 Hits): While some might consider a high-upside longshot play elsewhere, backing the Twins slugger on this basic prop seems to be a reliable choice tonight. Like Soto, Buxton has collected at least one base knock in nine of his last 10 outings.

How to Activate the Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Before the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets clash, or the Los Angeles Dodgers face off against the Minnesota Twins, it is incredibly easy to get your new account set up and funded.

Follow these simple steps to claim your sign-up bonus:

Register Your Account: Download the Chalkboard app and create a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and ensure you meet the age and location requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you must enter promo code WTOP to officially opt into the promotion. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Fund your new account using one of the app’s secure payment methods. To claim the full value of the welcome bonus, you will need to deposit at least $100. Claim Your Match: Once your deposit is processed, the 100% deposit match will be activated and applied to your account.

Keep in mind that you are not required to deposit the full $100 when signing up. The platform will automatically match 100% of whatever initial amount you choose to deposit, meaning you will receive a bonus equal to your first transaction up to the $100 limit. This gives you maximum flexibility as you analyze the numbers and build your entries for tonight’s MLB slate.