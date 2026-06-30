Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for MLB, World Cup Entries

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Sign up using the Chalkboard promo code WTOP to receive a $100 deposit match offer and free pick. This link here gets you started, which can be used on all MLB and World Cup entries today.







The Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for MLB, World Cup Action

Let’s break down the details. If we want to get in on the action tonight, capitalizing on signup offers is how we build a sustainable bankroll. Here is exactly what you get with the current Chalkboard promotion:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified June 30th, 2026

This welcome offer gives new Chalkboard customers a real chance to build their balance with a 100% deposit match up to $100. But what I really love is the included free pick. This special feature lets you select a player to go over a specific prop line, essentially acting as a complimentary winning leg to anchor your slip. Whether you are eyeing a strikeout prop for Phillies starter Cristopher Sánchez as Philadelphia hosts Pittsburgh, or targeting a hot hitter in the Cardinals vs. Braves showdown, using a free pick is my favorite way to kick off our MLB action.

Keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available to new Chalkboard customers. To qualify, you must meet your jurisdiction’s minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. With great matchups on tonight’s slate—including the Reds taking on the Brewers—there is no better time to claim your bonus and craft a winning player prop entry.

How to Use Your Chalkboard Bonus Tonight

With your free pick and deposit match ready to go, it’s time to start handicapping. I’ve dug into the data, and there are several strong trends we should be targeting on tonight’s MLB slate.

Player Hits Strikeouts Cristopher Sánchez (PHI) N/A 7.5 Martín Pérez (ATL) N/A 3.5 Bryce Harper (PHI) 0.5 N/A Trea Turner (PHI) 0.5 N/A Matt Olson (ATL) 0.5 N/A Austin Riley (ATL) 0.5 N/A Christian Yelich (MIL) 0.5 N/A Elly De La Cruz (CIN) 0.5 N/A Bryan Reynolds (PIT) 0.5 N/A Masyn Winn (STL) 0.5 N/A

When I’m putting together my slips, I always look for consistency. If you’re targeting hitter props, Philadelphia Phillies superstars Trea Turner and Bryce Harper have been absolute machines at the plate. Turner has exceeded 0.5 hits in six of his last seven outings, while Harper has cleared the 0.5 hits threshold in eight of his previous 10 games. The historical data points straight to the over for both players to get a knock tonight.

On the flip side, we have to recognize when a player is in a tough spot. Atlanta Braves slugger Matt Olson faces a difficult historical matchup; he has failed to exceed 0.5 hits in four consecutive games against the St. Louis Cardinals. I’ll be looking at the under for him in this spot.

Over on the mound, we have contrasting outlooks for our featured starting pitchers. Atlanta’s Martín Pérez is riding a hot streak, having exceeded his line of 3.5 strikeouts in four of his last five starts. That makes his over an incredibly appealing option to key into our entries. Conversely, Phillies starter Cristopher Sánchez carries a lofty 7.5 strikeout prop against the Pirates.

How to Redeem the Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming this Chalkboard offer is an easy, straightforward process. First, download the app and register your new account. You’ll just need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and location.

Once your account is successfully created and verified, it’s time to make your initial deposit using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. To claim the maximum value, I recommend depositing at least $100. However, if you prefer to start smaller, that’s completely fine! You don’t have to deposit the full $100 when signing up; you will still receive a 100% match in bonus funds for whatever amount you choose to put in initially.

As soon as your first deposit clears, your account will be instantly credited with your matched bonus funds and your free pick. From there, we’re ready to dive right into tonight’s MLB props and chase those big payouts together!