Cardinals host the Padres on home winning streak

San Diego Padres (37-35, second in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (40-31, second in the NL Central) St.…

San Diego Padres (37-35, second in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (40-31, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: TBD; Cardinals: Kyle Leahy (5-3, 4.64 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the San Diego Padres aiming to continue a six-game home winning streak.

St. Louis has a 21-16 record in home games and a 40-31 record overall. Cardinals hitters have a collective .324 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

San Diego has an 18-16 record in road games and a 37-35 record overall. The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.89.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Cardinals have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson has 18 doubles and 13 home runs for the Cardinals. Jordan Walker is 12 for 45 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Gavin Sheets has 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 RBIs while hitting .225 for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 14 for 43 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .275 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Padres: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ramon Urias: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Fernandez: 15-Day IL (back)

Padres: Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Freddy Fermin: 7-Day IL (concussion), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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