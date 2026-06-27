Caminero and Aranda each homer to lead Rays past Diamondbacks 4-2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Junior Caminero homered for the third consecutive game, Jonathan Aranda added a two-run home run…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Junior Caminero homered for the third consecutive game, Jonathan Aranda added a two-run home run and the Tampa Bay Rays moved back into the top spot in the American League East with a 4-2 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

The Rays moved ahead of the New York Yankees on winning percentage and occupy the top spot in the division for the first time since June 12. Tampa Bay’s current four-game winning streak is their longest since a five-game streak from May 17-22.

Five Tampa Bay relievers combined to hold Arizona to seven hits on a bullpen day, with Michael Grove (1-0) picking up the victory after three scoreless innings while retiring nine of 10 batters he faced. Bryan Baker retired the side in order in the ninth for his 21st save of the season.

Jose Cabrera (0-1) allowed four runs on seven hits in his second career start for Arizona, which has dropped five of the past seven games. Ketel Marte added his 14th home run of the season.

The D-backs jumped on Rays’ opener Cole Sulser with a one-out double by Geraldo Perdomo followed by an RBI single from Corbin Carroll in the first inning.

Caminero answered with a solo home run, his fifth homer in the past three games, in the bottom of the first. Aranda hit a two-run shot into the right field stands in the fifth inning after Yandy Díaz drew a two-out walk.

Cedric Mullins added an insurance run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Marte hit a solo home run in the eighth off Kevin Kelly, ending a scoreless streak of 19 2/3 innings at home for Kelly. Perdomo followed with a single that he tried to stretch into a double but was cut down by Victor Mesa Jr. at second to end the inning.

Up Next

The teams finish a three-game set on Sunday with Arizona RHP Merrill Kelly (5-7, 5.71 ERA) scheduled against Tampa Bay RHP Drew Rasmussen (6-4, 2.62).

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