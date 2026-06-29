Cameron Cauley makes splash in big league debut as Rangers top Guardians 6-3 for 5th straight win

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cameron Cauley tripled in the seventh inning for his first hit in his major league debut before…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cameron Cauley tripled in the seventh inning for his first hit in his major league debut before scoring the go-ahead run on a single by Nicky Lopez to help the Texas Rangers beat the Cleveland Indians 6-3 on Monday night for their fifth straight victory.

Justin Foscue followed with a two-out double that scored Lopez from first to make it 4-2. That chased Guardians rookie Parker Messick (7-5), who allowed four runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Foscue’s two-out double in the ninth off Erik Sabrowski accounted for the final two runs, the second one scoring when Steven Kwan overran the ball in left field for an error. Kwan had just thrown out Alejandro Osuna at home plate on a single by Evan Carter to keep it 4-3.

Jacob Latz closed it out with two perfect innings for his 17th save.

Tyler Alexander struck out two in a scoreless first inning for Texas to become the first pitcher to post a save in two straight games and then start the next one since saves became an official statistic in 1969.

Chris Paddack replaced Alexander in the second after signing a one-year deal earlier in the day. The right-hander allowed two runs and seven hits in four innings. He left after a leadoff single by Kahlil Watson in the sixth, and Robby Ahlstrom (3-0) got three outs to keep it tied at 2.

Jake Burger’s RBI groundout staked the Rangers to a 1-0 lead in the fourth, and his two-out single tied it 2-all in the sixth.

Gabriel Arias hit the first pitch from Paddack in the fifth for his third home run and Chase DeLauter added an RBI double to put the Guardians up 2-1.

Brayan Rocchio singled off Jakob Junis in the seventh and later scored on a wild pitch to cut it to 4-3. Junis came out for the eighth but left for an undisclosed reason without throwing a pitch. Latz entered and retired the side on eight pitches.

Texas called up Cauley from Triple-A Round Rock before the game and designated outfielder Jarred Kelenic and right-hander Joe Ross for assignment.

Up next

Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom (6-5, 3.55 ERA) starts Tuesday opposite Guardians RHP Tanner Bibee (2-8, 3.78).

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