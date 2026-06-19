Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get 10 100% Boosts for USA-Australia, World Cup, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and place a $1 bet on the World Cup to unlock 10 100% profit boosts. Start the registration process by clicking here.

This is an opportunity for players to raise the stakes on the World Cup this weekend. There is no shortage of options, but we expect to see a lot of interest in USA vs. Australia. Caesars Sportsbook should be a go-to option for soccer fans throughout the summer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Bet $1, Win 10 100% Profit Boosts

If you are ready to jump into the action, securing your welcome bonus is straightforward. Below is a quick overview of everything you need to know about the Caesars promo code before you place your wagers.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On June 19, 2026

This exclusive welcome bonus is available strictly for new Caesars customers. By utilizing the Caesars promo code during sign-up, you unlock a unique “Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers” promotion. To get started, register your new account, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $1 wager on an upcoming matchup like USA vs. Australia or Brazil vs. Haiti.

Once your initial $1 bet is placed, your account will automatically be credited with ten 100% profit boost tokens. These tokens effectively double your winnings on your next ten wagers, giving you an extended opportunity to maximize your payouts as you follow the rest of the World Cup schedule.

Score Profit Boosts for USA vs. Australia

Result USA Draw Australia Odds -176 +320 +400

USA and Australia are both looking to build off of impressive opening matches. USA blitzed Paraguay with three first-half goals and a 4-1 result. Folarin Balogun looked great up top for the USMNT, converting on two goals. Meanwhile, Australia shut down Turkiye in every way in their opener. The physicality of this Australian side tends to be the focus at each World Cup, but they showed they can play with style as well as substance. Christian Pulisic’s health is going to be a major factor in this matchup. Use these profit boosts on USA vs. Australia or any other World Cup game this weekend.

How to Redeem Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Getting started with your new account before USA faces Australia and Brazil takes on Haiti is a simple process. Follow these direct steps to claim your welcome bonus:

Create an Account: Register your new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOPDYW when prompted. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by making a qualifying deposit using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Place Your First Bet: Place your first cash wager of $1 or more on the USA vs. Australia matchup, the Brazil vs. Haiti match, or any other eligible market to activate the offer.

Once your qualifying $1 wager has been successfully placed, Caesars will reward you with ten 100% profit boosts, automatically credited to your account and ready to be used on your next ten wagers.