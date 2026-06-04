Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Doubles Wins For MLB, Knicks-Spurs Game 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW here gives you a chance to lock in 10 100% profit boost tokens for MLB Thursday action, Knicks-Spurs Game 2 and more.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Details

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Verified On June 4th, 2026

New Caesars customers have a unique opportunity to find immediate value on the diamond with the latest Caesars promo code. When new users opt-in and place an initial $1 qualifying wager, they get ten 100% profit boost tokens are applied to the user’s account, ready to be deployed across the betting slip.

These profit boosts arrive at an optimal time to capitalize on a heavy slate of MLB matchups. Sharp bettors can apply these tokens to back dominant forces like Chris Sale and the 42-20 Atlanta Braves as they host the Toronto Blue Jays, or use them to extract extra value from a divisional showdown between the 40-22 Los Angeles Dodgers and the 32-29 Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Whether analyzing the Chicago Cubs hosting the Athletics or evaluating another matchup on the board, leveraging these ten profit tokens is a mathematically sound strategy to double potential winnings.

Use Caesars MLB Promo Today

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total Los Angeles Dodgers @ Arizona Diamondbacks LAD -135 / AZ +115 LAD -1.5 (+115) / AZ +1.5 (-135) O/U 9 Athletics @ Chicago Cubs ATH +115 / CHC -135 ATH +1.5 (-178) / CHC -1.5 (+150) O/U 10 Toronto Blue Jays @ Atlanta Braves TOR +215 / ATL -267 TOR +1.5 (+105) / ATL -1.5 (-125) O/U 7.5

For those seeking a statistical edge before locking in picks, the Blue Jays and Braves matchup features a stark contrast in underlying metrics. Atlanta enters with a dominant 42-20 record, fueled by a potent offense batting .259 with a .436 slugging percentage. Their pitching staff is equally stifling, generating a 3.15 team ERA and an elite 1.15 WHIP. Meanwhile, Toronto (29-33) has struggled with a .244 batting average and a .380 slugging percentage, while their pitching staff carries a significantly higher 3.96 team ERA. These data points provide a clear, logical explanation for why Atlanta is so heavily favored at home.

Expanding Value: Stanley Cup Finals And NBA Finals

While Thursday’s MLB slate offers excellent opportunities for statistical analysis, new Caesars customers are not restricted solely to the baseball diamond. This promotion extends across all available sporting markets, making it a highly versatile tool during championship season. Bettors analyzing matchups in the ongoing Stanley Cup Finals and the NBA Finals can seamlessly apply their 100% profit boost tokens to these marquee events. Whether you are isolating a specific player prop on the hardwood for Knicks vs. Spurs or targeting a moneyline value on the ice for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes, these profit boosts allow you to maximize your expected returns across the most critical games of the year.

Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Offer

Executing this exclusive offer is a straightforward, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to secure your profit boosts before the first pitch or tip-off:

Register an Account: Create and verify your new account here by providing standard personal information, including your legal name, date of birth, and email address. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, input the promo code WTOPDYW to successfully opt into the promotion. Fund Your Account: Make a qualifying deposit utilizing one of Caesars’ secure payment methods. Place Your First Bet: Navigate to the MLB markets (or the NHL and NBA finals) and place an initial cash wager of $1 or more. For instance, placing a $1 qualifying bet on the matchup between the Athletics (30-31) and the Chicago Cubs (32-30) at Wrigley Field fulfills this requirement perfectly.

Once that initial $1 wager is confirmed, Caesars will automatically credit your account with ten (10) 100% profit boost tokens. You can immediately begin applying these to your bet slips, turning a surface-level welcome offer into a highly effective mechanism for doubling your potential winnings across your next ten wagers.