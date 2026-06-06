Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Your Winnings on MLB, Stanley Cup, NBA Finals

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and bet $1 to unlock 10 100% profit boosts. Each profit boost is an opportunity to double your winnings on the NHL, NBA, MLB or any other sport. Click here to start signing up.

This welcome offer provides a straightforward way to maximize value on compelling matchups, whether the Boston Red Sox are visiting the New York Yankees or the Los Angeles Angels are facing the Los Angeles Dodgers. Once activated, these profit boosts can be used for any MLB game scheduled throughout the rest of the week on Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Bet $1, Win 10 Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On June 6, 2026

If you are looking to get in on the action, this promotion is exclusively available to new Caesars customers. The mechanics of the offer are straightforward and data-driven: when you sign up and Bet $1, you will Double Your Winnings on Your Next 10 Wagers. Once your initial $1 qualifying wager is placed, your account will automatically be credited with ten 100% profit tokens to use across the sportsbook.

You can immediately put those ten 100% profit tokens to work on compelling matchups across the league, whether you are backing the Boston Red Sox in their rivalry clash against the New York Yankees, taking a side in the freeway series between the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers, or wagering on the New York Mets as they face the San Diego Padres.

Best Saturday MLB Matchups

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total Boston Red Sox @ New York Yankees BOS +105 / NYY -125 BOS +1.5 (-195) / NYY -1.5 (+162) O/U 8.5 (O -110 / U -110) Los Angeles Angels @ Los Angeles Dodgers LAA +285 / LAD -365 LAA +1.5 (+135) / LAD -1.5 (-160) O/U 8.5 (O -120 / U +100) New York Mets @ San Diego Padres NYM -125 / SD +105 NYM -1.5 (+140) / SD +1.5 (-165) O/U 7.5 (O -110 / U -110)

When deciding where to deploy your promo, the Red Sox and Yankees clash offers an intriguing betting angle backed by distinct metrics. The Yankees enter with a noticeable statistical edge at the plate, boasting a .761 team OPS and 318 runs scored compared to Boston’s .698 OPS and 248 runs. New York also holds the pitching advantage, carrying a stellar 3.30 team ERA and 1.16 WHIP, while the Red Sox staff combines for a 3.83 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP. This statistical disparity on both sides of the diamond positions the Yankees as a compelling moneyline target.

How to Get Started With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a seamless process. If you are ready to jump into the sports betting action, follow these simple steps to set up your account and activate the promotion: