Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Your Winnings on MLB, Stanley Cup, NBA Finals

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and bet $1 to unlock 10 100% profit boosts. Each profit boost is an opportunity to double your winnings on the NHL, NBA, MLB or any other sport. Click here to start signing up.
This welcome offer provides a straightforward way to maximize value on compelling matchups, whether the Boston Red Sox are visiting the New York Yankees or the Los Angeles Angels are facing the Los Angeles Dodgers. Once activated, these profit boosts can be used for any MLB game scheduled throughout the rest of the week on Caesars Sportsbook.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Bet $1, Win 10 Profit Boosts
|Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
|WTOPDYW
|New User Offer
|Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets)
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Bonus Last Verified On
|June 6, 2026
If you are looking to get in on the action, this promotion is exclusively available to new Caesars customers. The mechanics of the offer are straightforward and data-driven: when you sign up and Bet $1, you will Double Your Winnings on Your Next 10 Wagers. Once your initial $1 qualifying wager is placed, your account will automatically be credited with ten 100% profit tokens to use across the sportsbook.
You can immediately put those ten 100% profit tokens to work on compelling matchups across the league, whether you are backing the Boston Red Sox in their rivalry clash against the New York Yankees, taking a side in the freeway series between the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers, or wagering on the New York Mets as they face the San Diego Padres.
Best Saturday MLB Matchups
|Matchup
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Total
|Boston Red Sox @ New York Yankees
|BOS +105 / NYY -125
|BOS +1.5 (-195) / NYY -1.5 (+162)
|O/U 8.5 (O -110 / U -110)
|Los Angeles Angels @ Los Angeles Dodgers
|LAA +285 / LAD -365
|LAA +1.5 (+135) / LAD -1.5 (-160)
|O/U 8.5 (O -120 / U +100)
|New York Mets @ San Diego Padres
|NYM -125 / SD +105
|NYM -1.5 (+140) / SD +1.5 (-165)
|O/U 7.5 (O -110 / U -110)
When deciding where to deploy your promo, the Red Sox and Yankees clash offers an intriguing betting angle backed by distinct metrics. The Yankees enter with a noticeable statistical edge at the plate, boasting a .761 team OPS and 318 runs scored compared to Boston’s .698 OPS and 248 runs. New York also holds the pitching advantage, carrying a stellar 3.30 team ERA and 1.16 WHIP, while the Red Sox staff combines for a 3.83 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP. This statistical disparity on both sides of the diamond positions the Yankees as a compelling moneyline target.
How to Get Started With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW
Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a seamless process. If you are ready to jump into the sports betting action, follow these simple steps to set up your account and activate the promotion:
- Register Your Account: Click through the links on this page to begin the sign-up process. Create your account by entering standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, email, and physical address) to verify your identity.
- Apply the Promo Code: During the registration phase, ensure you enter the promo code WTOPDYW in the applicable field. This step is required to lock in your welcome offer.
- Make a Secure Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier and make an initial deposit using one of the available secure payment methods on the Caesars platform.
- Place Your Qualifying Bet: Browse the sportsbook for your preferred market—such as an upcoming MLB moneyline or runline—and place your first cash wager of $1 or more.
- Enjoy Your Profit Boosts: After placing your $1 qualifying wager, your account will be rewarded with ten (10) 100% profit boosts, giving you the chance to double your winnings on your next ten bets.