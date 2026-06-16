Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Your Winnings for World Cup, Tuesday MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Bettors can elevate the action using Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and bet $1 on MLB, World Cup or any other sport to unlock 10 100% profit boosts. Click here to start the registration process.

Whether you want to place your qualifying wager on the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Athletics on Tuesday, or you prefer to use your profit boosts on any other MLB game this week, this promotion provides a strategic opportunity to drastically increase your potential payouts on the diamond. It’s also worth noting that there are tons of options available for the World Cup games on Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Unlocks 10 100% Profit Boosts

Whether you are looking to back Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees or taking a stance on the Tampa Bay Rays against the Los Angeles Dodgers, you can take advantage of the latest welcome offer from Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On June 16, 2026

New Caesars customers have a fantastic opportunity to maximize their bankroll across the upcoming MLB slate. The mechanics of the promotion are incredibly straightforward: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers.

By placing a first wager of just $1, new users will receive ten 100% profit boost tokens once the qualifying bet is locked in. Keep in mind that this bonus is strictly available for new Caesars customers, providing an exclusive way to potentially double payouts as you bet through the rest of the baseball schedule.

Use This Promo on Tuesday’s MLB Slate

Game Moneyline Spread Total White Sox at Yankees CWS +118 / NYY -140 CWS +1.5 (-178) / NYY -1.5 (+150) O/U 7.5 (O -125 / U +105) Rays at Dodgers TB +130 / LAD -155 TB +1.5 (-170) / LAD -1.5 (+143) O/U 8.0 (O -115 / U -105) Pirates at Athletics PIT +118 / ATH -140 PIT +1.5 (-165) / ATH -1.5 (+140) O/U 10.5 (O -120 / U +100)

When analyzing the marquee Rays-Dodgers matchup, Los Angeles looks imposing. The Dodgers boast a superior 3.36 team ERA and 1.09 WHIP, compared to the Rays’ 3.96 ERA and 1.24 WHIP. At the plate, Los Angeles holds the edge as well, hitting .262 with a .787 OPS to outpace Tampa Bay’s .257 average and .720 OPS.

For the Yankees’ matchup, New York’s pitching staff (3.32 ERA, 1.19 WHIP) holds a distinct statistical advantage over a struggling White Sox offense hitting just .241 with a .737 OPS, making New York a justifiable favorite.

How to Get Started With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Claiming this generous welcome offer and securing your profit boosts is a simple process. Follow the step-by-step guide below to set up your new account and activate the promotion before the first pitch:

Register Your Account: Open the app and begin the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, address, and email) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOPDYW when prompted. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier section and make a real-money deposit using one of Caesars’ secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Browse the MLB or soccer markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more on any game.

Once your initial $1 qualifying bet is placed, Caesars will instantly credit your account with ten 100% profit boost tokens, allowing you to double your winnings on your next 10 wagers.