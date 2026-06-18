Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings on Mexico-South Korea, World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and bet $1 to unlock 10 100% profit boosts. New players can click here to start the registration process.

This is an opportunity for new players on Caesars Sportsbook to double their winnings. With World Cup action every single day in June, it’s the perfect time to sign up. We also recommend chekcing out the different odds boosts available for these matches. Let’s dive deeper into the details of this exclusive offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Unlocks 10 Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On June 18. 2026

New Caesars customers can secure 10 100% profit boost tokens simply by registering and placing a $1 qualifying wager. Once the initial bet is placed, these tokens are applied to the account, allowing users to instantly double the potential winnings on their next 10 wagers.

Whether backing Canada to secure a victory against Qatar or taking Mexico to defeat Korea, this promotion provides maximum flexibility to capitalize on the upcoming World Cup slate. The profit boosts apply to a wide variety of markets, giving new bettors the freedom to build their strategy around these international clashes.

World Cup Betting Preview, Odds

Take a look at the current odds on the two World Cup games with host nations on Thursday. Mexico and Canada are both looking to go on deep runs into the knockout stages. Both sides are favored to win on Thursday. Mexico’s campaign started with a convincing win over South Africa. Meanwhile, Canada secured a point with a draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina. There is a lot of work to do before these teams clinch a spot in the knockout stages. Take a look at the current odds on these matchups (odds are subject to change before kick-off):

Team (Home vs. Away) Home Draw Away Canada vs. Qatar -345 +425 +900 Mexico vs. Korea Republic +101 +220 +275

How to Activate Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Unlocking this generous welcome offer is a straightforward process. To claim your 10 100% profit boosts ahead of the World Cup matches or MLB action, follow these easy steps:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the Caesars promo code WTOPDYW to ensure you are opted into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a deposit using one of Caesars’ secure and approved payment methods. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the World Cup or MLB betting markets and place your first real-money cash wager of $1 or more.

Once your qualifying wager of at least $1 is placed, your account will instantly be credited with 10 100% profit boosts. You can apply these boost tokens to your bet slips to double your winnings on your next 10 wagers. This is a great way to hit the ground running during the biggest tournament in the world.