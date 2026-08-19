Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Spend $25, Get $25 Bonus on MLB, NFL Preseason Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using Kalshi promo code WTOP, new players can unlock a $25 bonus after spending $25 on eligible trades. Click here to get in on the action.

The current schedule features compelling divisional matchups, including the New York Yankees taking on the Baltimore Orioles and the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Tampa Bay Rays. This welcome offer lets eligible new users spend $25 in trades to receive a $25 bonus. It is an ideal way to start trading on the outcomes of current matchups, as well as any MLB games happening this week or throughout the playoffs.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Delivers $25 in Bonuses

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Spend $25, get a $25 bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US (Not Available in MI, NV) Bonus Last Verified On August 19, 2026

After qualifying for the $25 bonus with the Kalshi promo code WTOP, you can use it on eligible prediction markets, including the upcoming MLB schedule. Whether you are analyzing the American League East showdown between the Tampa Bay Rays (75-50) and the Toronto Blue Jays (62-65) or evaluating other intriguing games, this offer gives new traders a clear starting point.

To qualify for this exclusive offer, you must be a new Kalshi customer. The platform is accessible across all 50 states, and participants must be at least 18 years of age. Registration is straightforward: create an account, enter promo code WTOP, and make eligible trades totaling at least $25. By meeting these requirements, you take the first step toward securing your $25 bonus to use on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

How to Make MLB Predictions This Week

Matchup Probability NYY @ BAL NYY 52% / BAL 48% MIA @ PHI MIA 46% / PHI 54% TOR @ TB TOR 36% / TB 64%

When deciding where to allocate your trades, evaluating team statistics reveals tangible advantages. In the closely contested clash between New York and Baltimore, the Yankees bring a significant edge on the mound with a 3.24 overall ERA compared to the Orioles’ 4.23 ERA. However, Baltimore counters with a slightly more productive lineup, hitting .237 with 551 RBIs against New York’s .229 average and 528 RBIs.

In Florida, Tampa Bay relies on a strong pitching staff carrying a 3.83 ERA to stifle a Toronto offense that has struggled to find consistency this season, currently posting just a .244 batting average and a .682 OPS.

Getting Started With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Getting started on Kalshi and claiming your welcome bonus is a seamless process. To ensure you receive your bonus funds in time to trade on upcoming matchups, such as the American League East clash between Will Warren’s New York Yankees and Chris Bassitt’s Baltimore Orioles, follow these straightforward steps:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to securely verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to opt into the welcome offer. Complete Eligible Trades: Spend at least $25 on eligible trades through your new account. Receive the Bonus: After the qualifying spend is met, receive the $25 bonus according to the offer terms.

It is important to note that you do not need to place a single trade worth $25 to activate this offer. You can spread your qualifying activity across multiple eligible markets. As long as your total eligible spend equals at least $25, the $25 bonus will unlock according to the promotion’s terms.