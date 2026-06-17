Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings on England-Croatia, World Cup, MLB Games

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New players can sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and bet $1 to unlock 10 100% profit boosts. Click here to get in on the action.
This welcome bonus is a structured way to maximize value during upcoming matchups like England vs. Croatia, Ghana vs. Panama, and Uzbekistan vs. Colombia, and it can be seamlessly applied to any other World Cup match on the schedule this week. Caesars Sportsbook should have something for every sports fan. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Your Winnings
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
WTOPDYW
New User Offer
Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets)
Terms and Conditions
21+ and Present in Participating States.
Bonus Last Verified On
June 17, 2026
Only new Caesars customers are eligible to claim the “Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers” promotion. To initiate the offer, register for a new account and place a qualifying cash wager of at least $1 on any of the featured World Cup matchups, such as England vs. Croatia.
Once the initial $1 bet is confirmed, new users automatically receive ten 100% profit tokens in their account. These tokens can be applied directly in the bet slip to double the potential cash winnings on your next ten qualifying wagers. This structure provides multiple opportunities to strategically leverage your bankroll across the entire slate of international fixtures.
Use Caesars Promo on Upcoming World Cup Matches
Matchup (Home vs. Away)
Home
Draw
Away
England vs. Croatia
–150
+260
+400
Ghana vs. Panama
+127
+210
+215
Uzbekistan vs. Colombia
+800
+360
-280
When evaluating these international matchups, sports bettors have distinct stylistic clashes to consider. Placing a $25 moneyline wager on a heavy favorite yields a specific baseline return, but applying one of your 100% profit boosts effectively doubles that net profit. Conversely, backing an underdog with a $25 boosted wager maximizes the potential payout if that squad secures an upset victory on the international stage.
The England-Croatia fixture is one of the most highly anticipated matches of the group stage. These European powers have their sights set on deep runs into the knockout stages. Needless to say, this is a pivotal matchup for both sides.
How to Redeem Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW
Claiming this exclusive offer ahead of the upcoming World Cup fixtures is a straightforward process. Follow these exact steps to activate your welcome bonus and secure your profit boosts:
Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your full name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity.
Enter the Promo Code: During registration, ensure you enter the promo code WTOPDYW to lock in your eligibility for the new user offer.
Make a Deposit: Add funds to your new sportsbook account using one of Caesars’ secure banking methods.
Place Your First Bet: Place an initial cash wager of $1 or more on England vs. Croatia, Ghana vs. Panama, Uzbekistan vs. Colombia, or any other eligible sports market.
Once your first $1 wager is placed, the offer is activated. Your account will immediately be credited with ten 100% profit boosts, ready to double your winnings on your next qualifying bets.