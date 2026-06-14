Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for MLB, World Cup, UFC Freedom 250

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All new users can receive double winning profit boost tokens with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to use on all wagers today across the MLB, World Cup and UFC Freedom 250 wagers. Get started here.







Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for Double Winnings Sunday

Let’s look at the raw details of this promotion. If you are backing the 44-26 Dodgers against the White Sox or targeting value with the 41-27 Yankees against the Blue Jays, new bettors can instantly shift the math in their favor. We put a lot of stock in multi-sport optionality, so keep in mind that you can also double your profits on any World Cup and UFC Freedom 250 wager this Sunday.

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 14th, 2026

Offer Overview

Eligible new Caesars customers have a clear path to maximizing value with this unique welcome promotion: Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers. Once you register and your initial $1 qualifying wager is officially placed, your account will be credited with ten 100% profit boost tokens.

You can put these to work immediately across today’s MLB slate to hunt down a lucrative longshot or reinforce a heavy favorite. Whether you back Emmet Sheehan and the Dodgers against Erick Fedde and the White Sox, or fire a token on Will Warren’s Yankees taking on Patrick Corbin’s Blue Jays, the options are immense. Plus, we’ve seen time and time again that smart bettors love a diversified portfolio; you can use these exact same tokens to double profits on any World Cup and UFC Freedom 250 wager Sunday.

Use Caesars Sportsbook MLB Bonus Today

Matchup Moneyline Total Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox LAD -190 / CWS +158 O/U 10 New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays NYY -125 / TOR +105 O/U 8.5

Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of June 14, 2026.

Let’s talk payouts and market inefficiencies. If you place a standard $25 wager on the board’s heaviest favorite, the Dodgers (-190), a winning ticket returns roughly $13.16 in profit. Conversely, backing a live longshot like the White Sox (+158) with a $25 bet yields a handsome $39.50 profit if they pull off the upset. And just to reiterate our multi-sport angle, remember you can step away from the diamond and double profits on any World Cup and UFC Freedom 250 wager Sunday.

How to Redeem the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Getting started with this offer and securing your edge over the sportsbooks is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your profit boosts:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the Caesars Sportsbook app. Register an Account: Open the app and create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, it goes without saying you must enter the promo code WTOPDYW to ensure you are eligible for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new bankroll using one of Caesars’ secure deposit methods. Place Your First Bet: Lock in your first cash wager of $1 or more on any eligible market. Whether deciding to back the 44-win Dodgers, the 41-win Yankees, or looking elsewhere, this initial play activates your promotion.

Once your qualifying $1 bet settles, Caesars will credit your account with ten (10) 100% profit boosts. Use them to double your potential winnings on your next ten eligible wagers, whether you are betting baseball, or looking to double profits on any World Cup and UFC Freedom 250 wager Sunday.