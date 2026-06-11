Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Claim Double Winnings for MLB, World Cup Games Thursday

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Today marks the start of the 2026 World Cup, with a bunch of MLB games on the slate as well, and all new users can use this link here to redeem the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and secure 10 100% profit boost tokens







Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for Double Winnings Today

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 11th, 2026

When we analyze promotional markets, we put a lot of stock in offers that give bettors sustained leverage. New Caesars customers simply need to place a $1 cash wager to unlock the bonus. Once that initial bet clears, your account is credited with ten 100% profit boost tokens. It does stand to reason that effectively doubling your winnings on your next 10 wagers (up to $25 each) is a massive boost to your short-term ROI, giving you multiple at-bats to maximize your returns across the diamond.

Use Caesars Sportsbook MLB Bonus Today

Game Moneyline Total St. Louis Cardinals @ New York Mets STL +115 / NYM -135 O/U 9 (O -105 / U -115) Chicago Cubs @ Colorado Rockies CHC -155 / COL +130 O/U 11.5 (O -105 / U -115)

Odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of June 11, 2026.

Let’s look at how these profit boosts translate into actionable dollars. Using your Caesars promo code, a maxed-out $25 wager on Thursday’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the Chicago Cubs (-155), would net you $16.13 in standard profit—before your boost kicks in. Conversely, if you prefer swinging for a longshot to maximize that potential return, placing $25 on the Colorado Rockies at +130 consensus odds would yield $32.50 in standard winnings.

Digging beyond the surface numbers in the Cubs-Rockies matchup, Chicago brings a vastly superior 4.339 overall pitching ERA to the table compared to Colorado’s struggling 5.562 ERA. The market clearly respects the Cubs’ arms here, making them a tempting favorite. However, the Rockies are actually hitting better with a .247 team average compared to Chicago’s .239, making that underdog price look somewhat intriguing if Colorado’s bats get hot in the thin mountain air.

In the other featured contest, we’re tracking a classic offense-versus-pitching dynamic. The St. Louis Cardinals hold a distinct offensive advantage over the New York Mets, posting a .711 team OPS against New York’s .658. Yet, New York sits as the moneyline favorite (-135). Why? The Mets hold a clear edge on the mound with a 3.803 overall ERA, outpacing the Cardinals’ 4.027 ERA. We’ve seen time and time again that reliable pitching dictates futures prices and daily moneylines alike.

How to Activate the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Securing this bonus and stepping up to the plate is straightforward. Follow these steps to activate the offer ahead of Thursday’s MLB slate: