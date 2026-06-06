Brooks Lee homers, Twins score four runs in the sixth in 5-3 win over Royals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Brooks Lee hit a home run to start a four-run sixth inning for the Minnesota Twins in…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Brooks Lee hit a home run to start a four-run sixth inning for the Minnesota Twins in a 5-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

After a one hour and 15 minute rain delay pushed back the first pitch, Vinnie Pasquantino and Jac Caglianone hit RBI doubles in the first inning to give the Royals a 2-0 lead.

Lee hit an RBI fielder’s choice in the third to pull the Twins within one. He hit a leadoff solo home run in the sixth, followed by an RBI double by Josh Bell.

Bell reached home on an error by Caglianone in the outfield, who was trying to throw the ball to third after Orlando Arcia singled up the right field foul line and into the corner. Arcia then scored on a wild pitch by Royals starter Michael Wacha.

Wacha (4-4) pitched 5 2/3 innings in the loss, giving up eight hits, four earned runs. He struck out two.

The Royals scored another run in the ninth, when Caglianone scored on Mikael Garcia’s groundout.

Twins pitcher Zebby Matthews (2-3) pitched seven innings, giving up five hits. He walked four and struck out two. Travis Adams earned his second save of the year, throwing 16 pitches in the ninth inning.

Byron Buxton left the game in the third inning, after running into the center field wall. The Twins outfielder made the play, caught the ball, and stayed in for the rest of the inning before being pulled when the Twins went to bat.

Up next

RHP Luinder Avila (1-2, 4.44 ERA) will start on the mound for the Royals on saturday as the three-game series continues. RHP Joe Ryan (4-3, 3.20) will start for the Twins.

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