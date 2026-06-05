Braves start 3-game series against the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (34-29, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (42-21, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Friday, 7:15…

Pittsburgh Pirates (34-29, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (42-21, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (5-2, 4.35 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Braves: Martin Perez (3-3, 2.79 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -146, Pirates +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Atlanta has a 42-21 record overall and a 19-11 record in home games. The Braves are 33-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Pittsburgh has a 34-29 record overall and a 16-14 record on the road. Pirates hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks third in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 19 doubles and 17 home runs while hitting .269 for the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 9 for 35 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Oneil Cruz has 10 doubles and 14 home runs for the Pirates. Henry Davis is 4 for 24 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .233 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Pirates: 7-3, .293 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (finger), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drake Baldwin: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Hurston Waldrep: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Pirates: Konnor Griffin: 10-Day IL (flexor tendon), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (illness), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (foot infection)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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