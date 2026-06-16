Braves-Giants game suspended by rain, to resume Wednesday at 2 p.m. with Giants up 3-2

ATLANTA (AP) — The opening game of a three-game series between the Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants was suspended…

ATLANTA (AP) — The opening game of a three-game series between the Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants was suspended due to rain and will resume Wednesday at 2 p.m. with the Giants leading 3-2 and the Braves batting in the bottom of the second inning. It will be part of a day-night doubleheader, with the second game scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta’s Drake Baldwin hit MLB’s longest home run this season in his first at-bat after missing 23 games with a strained oblique. The Braves catcher hit a fastball from San Francisco’s Adrian Houser 473 feet to center field to lead off the game for the Braves.

The Giants scored a run in the first when Jung Hoo Lee hit a sacrifice fly that scored Luis Arraez. They tacked on two more off Grant Holmes in the second on a walk by Bryce Eldridge and a sacrifice fly by Matt Chapman.

After the top of the second inning, the grounds crew started tending to the field in steady rain. After just under two hours of intermittent rain, the tarp came out and the game was suspended.

Braves center fielder Michael Harris II left the game after one inning with lower back tightness. He singled in the first, and came home from second on an RBI by Mauricio Dubón. Braves manager Walt Weiss said Harris would be evaluated Wednesday regarding his availability.

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Braves rookie RHP JR Ritchie (1-1, 3.82 ERA) will pitch the second game Wednesday, according to Weiss, and the Braves will use a bullpen game for the afternoon game. San Francisco had not made a decision on when Wednesday’s scheduled starter LHP Robbie Ray (4-6, 4.42) would pitch.

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