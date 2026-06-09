Braves’ Acuña leaves game at White Sox with tightness in left hamstring, his 2nd injury of season

CHICAGO (AP) — Atlanta star right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has left Tuesday night’s game at the Chicago White Sox…

CHICAGO (AP) — Atlanta star right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has left Tuesday night’s game at the Chicago White Sox with tightness in his left hamstring.

Acuña pulled up and was limping after trying to beat out a grounder to Chicago third baseman Miguel Vargas in the fourth inning.

Eli White replaced Acuña. The Braves announced the initial diagnosis of tightness in the hamstring.

It is Acuña’s second left hamstring injury of the season. He was on the 10-day injured list from May 3-18 with a strained left hamstring also suffered when attempting to run out a grounder.

Acuña, the 2023 NL MVP and a five-time All-Star, also has suffered two serious knee injuries in his career. He suffered a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in May 2024. Acuña tore his right ACL midway through the 2021 season.

The 28-year-old Acuña is hitting .251 with seven homers and 22 RBIs.

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