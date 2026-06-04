Boston Fleet hire Francois Methot as coach, citing his track record of player development

The Boston Fleet announced on Thursday the hiring of Francois Methot as their head coach, citing his track record of…

The Boston Fleet announced on Thursday the hiring of Francois Methot as their head coach, citing his track record of developing women and men’s players over the past decade.

Methot replaces Kris Sparre, who left the Fleet after one season to become head coach of the league’s new franchise in Hamilton, Ontario.

The 48-year-old Methot is from Montreal, and had an 11-year career playing professionally in Germany after a six-year stint in the American Hockey League.

Methot spent the past three seasons as general manager and coach of the Rochester Jr. Americans of the North American Hockey League. It was in Rochester, New York, where he also served as the Jr. Americans youth hockey director and launched a girls’ hockey program that now features eight teams.

Among the players Methot helped develop in Rochester is Fleet defender and PWHL rookie of the year candidate Haley Winn.

“Francois stood out throughout the process because of his clear vision for our team and commitment to player development, along with his ability to communicate and build strong relationships,” Fleet general manager Danielle Marmer, said.

Methot becomes Boston’s third coach entering the team’s fourth season. Sparre left for an opportunity to be closer to his hometown of Burlington, Ontario. Courtney Kessel was Boston’s first coach and left after two seasons for the head-coaching job at Princeton.

The Fleet finished second in the PWHL standings last season — enjoying an 18-point improvement from 2024-25 — before losing to Ottawa in the semifinals.

As with all eight PWHL teams entering the league’s expansion process this offseason, the Fleet are in transition in standing to lose several key players, including forward Alina Muller. Boston left Muller exposed to the expansion signing process in electing to protect Winn, captain Megan Keller and MVP and goalie of the year finalist Aerin Frankel.

Methot was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the third round of the 1996 draft, and spent his first five pro seasons with AHL Rochester. In three seasons as Jr. Americans coach, he had a record of 110-51-17.

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