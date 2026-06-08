8 pit bull puppies stolen in Southeast DC home burglary, police say

Eight pit bull puppies were stolen during a burglary at a home in Southeast D.C., and police are asking for the public's help finding them.

Eight pit bull puppies were allegedly stolen during a burglary at a home in Southeast D.C., and police are asking for the public’s help finding them.

According to D.C. police, a burglar broke into an unoccupied home in the 4900 block of Benning Road sometime between 2 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday. The person took eight 5-week-old pit bull puppies and fled.

The puppies are shown in photos released by police Tuesday.

Law enforcement has asked anyone with information to call the police department at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

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