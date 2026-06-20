Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 in Free Lineups for World Cup, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By signing up with Boom promo code WTOP55 and playing just a $5 entry, new users will receive $55 in free lineups to use across the full slate of upcoming World Cup games. Click here to start signing up.

This welcome offer is strictly for first-time users and can be applied to any World Cup match this week, allowing you to build your entries around highly anticipated clashes like Ivory Coast taking on Germany, Curacao facing Ecuador, and Japan going up against Tunisia. Not to mention, there are tons of options on Boom for the MLB slate this weekend.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 Delivers $55 in Free Lineups

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New User Offer Play $5, Get $55 in Free Lineups Offer Last Verified On June 20, 2026

To claim this exclusive Boom welcome offer, new users simply need to create an account and submit a $5 lineup. Regardless of how your initial entry performs, Boom will instantly reward you with $55 in free lineups. This additional site credit is perfect for building multiple entries throughout the World Cup, giving you more opportunities to target different markets in exciting matchups like Ecuador hosting Curacao or Japan facing Tunisia.

Please note that this promotion is exclusively available to new Boom customers. To be eligible to claim the $55 in free lineups, you must meet the minimum legal age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where Boom operates. Be sure to verify your local daily fantasy sports regulations and terms before signing up and submitting your first entry.

World Cup Matches: Player Projections

If you are looking to build out your daily fantasy lineups, checking the latest player projection markets can be a massive help. Start taking a look at the most likely goalscorers from each squad heading into the highly anticipated group stage clashes. With World Cup games every single day this weekend, there is no shortage of options for new players on Boom.

Whether you are eyeing Germany’s explosive attack or looking for a sleeper pick from Tunisia, you can target these specific matchups when applying your initial $5 entry to unlock the guaranteed Boom bonus. Keep in mind that this section is solely focused on individual goalscoring probabilities for the upcoming slate.

How to Activate Boom Promo Code WTOP55

Unlocking your $55 in free lineups is a quick and simple process. Follow the steps below to claim your rewards before the next World Cup match kicks off:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account on the Boom app or website by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). During this registration step, you must enter promo code WTOP55 to ensure the offer is applied to your new account. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: Submit a $5 entry on any available daily fantasy market. You can build your initial lineup using the group stage fixtures, whether you are targeting Germany’s clash against Ivory Coast or looking ahead to the matchups featuring Ecuador taking on Curacao and Japan visiting Tunisia.

Once your $5 lineup is officially placed, Boom will instantly credit your account with $55 in free lineups. The outcome of your original $5 play will not have any impact on this offer; whether your first entry wins or loses, the bonus is yours to keep and use on future lineups.