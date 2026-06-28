Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Score $40 in Lineups for South Africa-Canada, Sunday MLB

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and servicesNew users can unlock $40 in free lineups by using Boom promo code WTOP40 ahead of the highly anticipated World Cup clash between South Africa and Canada. Click here to start signing up. By signing up for a new account and playing a $5 entry, first-time players receive a guaranteed $40 in free lineups to use on the daily fantasy sports platform. This new-user promotion provides the perfect opportunity to build your bankroll, as the bonus funds can be applied directly to your entries for the South Africa vs. Canada matchup or any other available market on the board. We expect to see a lot of interest in MLB on Sunday as well.
Boom Promo Code WTOP40 Delivers $40 in Free LineupsBefore the World Cup action kicks off between South Africa and Canada, daily fantasy players can secure a guaranteed bonus. Claiming the offer is straightforward, providing an immediate boost to your account for soccer entries and beyond. Here is a quick overview of the welcome promotion available for this matchup:
|Boom Promo Code
|WTOP40
|New User Offer
|Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups
|Bonus Last Verified On
|June 28, 2026
How to Make Picks on South Africa vs. CanadaAs South Africa and Canada prepare to face off in the Round of 32, there are numerous ways to get involved in the daily fantasy action. The goal-scoring projection markets feature several standout options from both nations looking to make their mark on the tournament. Look to Canadian goalscorers like Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David or Cyle Larin. In addition to the premier soccer markets, daily fantasy players can also utilize their Boom bonus on the diamond. Sunday’s MLB games offer a full slate of baseball action, giving you plenty of opportunities to build cross-sport entries or diversify your free lineups once your account is active. Whether you are targeting World Cup attackers or MLB sluggers, your free lineups provide complete flexibility.
How to Redeem Boom Promo Code WTOP40Ready to get started before South Africa and Canada take the pitch? Claiming your guaranteed $40 in free lineups is quick and easy. Follow these specific steps to activate the exclusive Boom offer:
- Create an Account: Visit their website to begin the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity.
- Enter the Promo Code: During registration, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP40 when prompted. This is required to lock in your exclusive welcome bonus.
- Make a Deposit: Once your account is set up, fund your wallet by depositing a minimum of $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods.
- Place Your Entry: Create and submit your first daily fantasy lineup with a $5 entry. You can choose player projections from the South Africa vs. Canada matchup, Sunday’s MLB games, or any other available market.