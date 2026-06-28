Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Score $40 in Lineups for South Africa-Canada, Sunday MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Boom Promo Code WTOP40 Delivers $40 in Free Lineups

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Bonus Last Verified On June 28, 2026

How to Make Picks on South Africa vs. Canada

How to Redeem Boom Promo Code WTOP40

Create an Account: Visit their website to begin the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP40 when prompted. This is required to lock in your exclusive welcome bonus. Make a Deposit: Once your account is set up, fund your wallet by depositing a minimum of $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: Create and submit your first daily fantasy lineup with a $5 entry. You can choose player projections from the South Africa vs. Canada matchup, Sunday’s MLB games, or any other available market.