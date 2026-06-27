Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups for World Cup, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to build their fantasy bankrolls can use Boom promo code WTOP40 and turn a $5 play into $40 in free lineups. Click here to get in on the action.

Eligible first-time players who sign up and submit a $5 entry will receive $40 in free lineups to use across the full slate of World Cup matches. Whether you are building a lineup for the upcoming fixtures or saving your picks for any other soccer match this week, this new-user exclusive provides a clear path to maximizing your daily fantasy strategy.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Claim $40 in Free Lineups

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Bonus Last Verified On June 27, 2026

Claiming this welcome offer is incredibly straightforward for new Boom customers. By signing up with the exclusive promo code WTOP40 and placing a first-time entry of just $5, users will instantly be rewarded with $40 in free lineups. This bonus acts as site credit, giving you a significant resource boost to help you build out your daily fantasy rosters for the ongoing tournament without dipping further into your own funds.

This promotion is strictly available to new Boom customers who meet the minimum age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. Once your account is registered, verified, and your initial $5 entry is locked in, your $40 in free lineups will be credited to your account. You can immediately use this guaranteed bonus to make picks on any of the exciting World Cup matchups, whether you are targeting player projections for the clash between Argentina and Jordan or analyzing the showdown between England and Panama.

World Cup Matches: Final Group Stage Games

With the final games of the World Cup group stage underway, targeting individual player performances is an excellent way to approach daily fantasy sports. Take a look at the top-tier goalscorer markets, providing an excellent baseline for new users looking to make their first picks. It’s important to keep an eye on the starting lineups for each squad. With some teams already qualified for the round of 32 and others eliminated from the tournament, we might see some surprising lineups

By signing up with promo code WTOP40, you can apply a simple $5 entry toward any of these goalscorer projections. Doing so will instantly unlock $40 in free lineups, significantly boosting your daily fantasy bankroll for the rest of the World Cup tournament.

How to Redeem Boom Promo Code WTOP40

Claiming this exclusive World Cup offer is a simple, step-by-step process designed for efficiency. To secure your $40 in free lineups, follow these precise instructions:

Create an Account: Visit the Boom site to register a new account using your standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter promo code WTOP40 when prompted. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing a minimum of $10 using one of the secure methods available on the platform. Place Your First Entry: Lock in a $5 entry. You can use this entry to make projections on any of the exciting World Cup fixtures, such as the matchup between England and Panama or the clash between Croatia and Ghana.

Once your initial $5 play is finalized, your account will be credited with the $40 in free lineups. Best of all, the outcome of that original $5 play will not have an impact on this offer. Whether your first entry wins or loses, the bonus lineups are yours to keep and use on future matches.