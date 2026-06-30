Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Claim $40 in Lineups for MLB, World Cup Picks (June 30)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can activate Boom promo code WTOP40 and use a $5 play on MLB, World Cup or any other market to unlock $40 in free lineups. Click here to start the registration process.

First-time players can claim this bonus and immediately apply it to the upcoming Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Athletics matchup, or any other game on the MLB slate like the Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees or Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies. This limited-time promotion is designed strictly for new users to jumpstart their daily fantasy sports experience on Boom.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 Delivers $40 in Free Lineups

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Bonus Last Verified On June 30, 2026

Claiming the Boom welcome offer is a practical way to build your daily fantasy bankroll. By making a minimum deposit of $10, eligible new users can take advantage of the “play 5, get $40 in free lineups” promotion across the MLB slate. Whether you are targeting the probable pitching matchup between Justin Wrobleski and Jeffrey Springs in the Dodgers-Athletics clash, or building a lineup around the Philadelphia Phillies (47-38) hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates, this bonus provides immediate flexibility for your baseball picks.

Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Boom customers. To successfully unlock the bonus lineups, players must meet specific age and geographic requirements. Users must be 18+ and physically located in one of the participating states listed in the table above.

Tuesday MLB DFS Projections

To help you build your free lineups, we have compiled the projection lines for the biggest stars taking the field in the featured Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Athletics matchup.

Player Hits Projection Strikeouts Projection Jeffrey Springs – 4.5 Justin Wrobleski – 4.5 Shohei Ohtani 1.5 – Freddie Freeman 1.5 – Teoscar Hernández 0.5 – Mookie Betts 1.5 – Kyle Tucker 0.5 – Lawrence Butler 0.5 – Shea Langeliers 1.5 – Jonah Heim 0.5 –

When deciding how to allocate your entries, recent performance data provides clear directions for several Dodgers superstars. Shohei Ohtani is facing a hit projection of 1.5, but recent trends heavily favor the under. He has failed to exceed 1.5 hits in 11 of his last 14 games, averaging just 0.9 hits per game in that span. Conversely, Freddie Freeman offers strong analytical value on the over for his 1.5 hits projection. Freeman enters this contest scorching hot, having exceeded 1.5 hits in five of his last six games. Teoscar Hernández is another statistically favorable pick to record at least one hit; he has cleared his 0.5 line in seven consecutive games, averaging 1.6 hits per contest during that streak.

On the mound, Athletics starter Jeffrey Springs has a strikeout projection set at 4.5. The trends suggest taking the under, as Springs has failed to surpass 4.5 strikeouts in three of his last five outings, averaging exactly 4.0 strikeouts across his last four home starts. Meanwhile, Dodgers starter Justin Wrobleski presents a strong case to go over his 4.5 strikeout line after logging 51 total strikeouts across 82.1 innings this season.

How to Get Started With Boom Promo Code WTOP40

Getting started with Boom and claiming your daily fantasy welcome bonus is a straightforward process. To ensure you do not miss out on this exclusive MLB offer, follow these simple steps:

Register Your Account: Visit their website to create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information, such as your name, email address, date of birth, and physical address, to verify your identity and location. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the Boom promo code WTOP40 when prompted. This specific code is required to lock in your welcome bonus. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Head to the cashier section and fund your account. You must deposit a minimum of $10 using one of Boom’s secure payment methods to be eligible for the promotion. Play 5, Get $40: To unlock your reward, simply dive into the action. Once you play 5 standard lineups—whether that is on the Dodgers vs. Athletics showdown or any other available market—you will automatically receive $40 in free lineups from Boom directly into your account.

With your account loaded and your free lineups secured, you are ready to start building your entries and tracking every pitch of the upcoming MLB slate.