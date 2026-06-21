Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 in No-Sweat Bets for MLB, World Cup Entries This Week

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New DFS users can secure the Betr promo code WTOP via this link here to secure $200 in no sweat bets to use for MLB and World Cup entries today.







Betr Promo Code WTOP for MLB, World Cup Bonus

We put a lot of stock in situational context, and getting started with today’s welcome offer is incredibly straightforward. Whether you are looking to back the Los Angeles Dodgers (49-27) at home or fade the Baltimore Orioles (35-42) on the road, reviewing the underlying details of the Betr sign-up promotion is your first step before locking in your MLB player props.

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions Must be of legal age & in participating state Date Last Verified June 21st, 2026

To take advantage of the latest Betr promo code, you will receive up to $200 in bonus value structured as two separate no-sweat entries. This means you can comfortably build your picks for today’s MLB slate, knowing your first two entries are protected up to $100 each. Whether you want to back Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies (40-35) at home against the New York Mets (34-41) or focus on the cross-country clash between the Seattle Mariners (39-38) and the Boston Red Sox (30-43), your initial action is covered. If either of those first two entries loses, Betr will refund your entry fee in the form of Betr Bucks.

It does stand to reason that this welcome bonus is strictly reserved for new Betr customers. To successfully claim your two no-sweat entries, you must meet the platform’s age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Betr operates. Once your new account is registered and verified, you are immediately eligible to utilize your protected action.

How to Use Your Betr Bonus Offer Today

Building your entries with the Betr MLB promo is simple when you interpret the underlying lines for market inefficiencies. It is never too early to look at the board and identify value. Below is a look at the current prop lines for 10 of the biggest stars taking the field tonight, focusing strictly on hits for batters and strikeouts for starting pitchers.

Player Hits Strikeouts Zack Wheeler N/A 6.5 David Peterson N/A 4.5 Logan Gilbert N/A 6.5 Shohei Ohtani 1.5 N/A Bryce Harper 0.5 N/A Gunnar Henderson 0.5 N/A Pete Alonso 0.5 N/A Trea Turner 1.5 N/A Julio Rodriguez 0.5 N/A Jarren Duran 0.5 N/A

When utilizing your protected entries, starting pitching props offer an excellent foundational piece. We’ve seen time and time again that targeting stable volume is key. Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler is heavily supported by the data to eclipse his 6.5 strikeouts line. He has cleared this mark in four consecutive home starts, averaging 8.5 punchouts per game in that span. Conversely, New York Mets starter David Peterson presents a strong trend pointing toward the under on his 4.5 strikeouts prop, having failed to record five strikeouts in seven straight outings.

On the offensive side, Bryce Harper is an incredibly safe target to record at least one hit against Peterson and the Mets. Harper has gone over 0.5 hits in five of his last six matchups against New York, boasting a 1.3 hits-per-game average. Meanwhile, fading Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani might be the savvy play tonight. Despite his offensive brilliance, multi-hit props can often be a longshot to rely on daily; Ohtani has fallen under 1.5 hits in four straight home games, making it a compelling angle for your Betr slip.

How to Activate the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Ready to step up to the plate and lock in your props? Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow the steps below to ensure your account is set up and your protected MLB entries are ready to go before the first pitch is thrown tonight in the Eastern Time zone:

Register Your Account: Begin by downloading the app or navigating to the Betr platform. You will need to create and register a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity and location. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, it is required that you enter the promo code WTOP. Inputting this code is what officially triggers your eligibility for the no-sweat entries and the free pick. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your account is active and verified, navigate to the cashier to fund your bankroll using one of Betr’s secure payment methods. In order to claim the full value of the bonus—which unlocks the two $100 max tokens and the free pick—you will need to deposit at least $200. Maximize the Bonus: It is important to note that users do not need to deposit the full $200 immediately when signing up to open an account. However, you will need to deposit that $200 total in order to realize the full offer of the promotion and maximize your two $100 protected entries.

Once your deposit is complete, your tokens will be activated, giving you peace of mind as you build your highly analytical slips for tonight’s baseball slate.