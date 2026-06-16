Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Tuesday World Cup, MLB Games (June 16)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of Betr promo code WTOP ahead of Tuesday’s World Cup games and secure two no-sweat entries up to $200 plus a free pick. Click here to get in on the action.

Daily fantasy players will have a wide range of options this summer, but we expect to see a lot of interest in the World Cup. Start making picks on contenders like France, Argentina and more. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this Betr promo.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for Tuesday’s World Cup Games

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Two No-Sweat Entries Up to $200 + Free Pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On June 16, 2026

New Betr customers looking to get in on the action can claim a generous welcome offer featuring two no-sweat entries. Under this daily fantasy sports promotion, if either of your first two entries loses, your entry fees will be refunded in the form of Betr Bucks, capped at a $200 maximum total. Additionally, new users will be credited with a free pick to use right out of the gate, providing extra value as you build your card.

This promotion offers a fantastic safety net for Tuesday’s World Cup games. When you are building an entry around player statistics and projections, you can finalize your first picks with added peace of mind. Please note that this bonus is exclusively available to new Betr customers who meet the legal age requirements and reside in a participating state.

World Cup Options

Whether you are looking to back the leading goalscorers or trust the primary playmakers in the upcoming matches, utilizing your welcome bonus on player projections offers excellent value. Since specific daily fantasy sports lines fluctuate leading up to kickoff, players can target various statistical categories.

Conversely, recognizing unfavorable matchups, such as an attacking player facing a historically rigid defensive unit, can offer compelling contrarian angles for your picks. Utilizing your no-sweat entries allows you to test these data-backed strategies without immediate risk to your initial funds. Take a look at the Tuesday tripleheader at the World Cup:

Group I: France vs. Senegal

France vs. Senegal Group I: Iraq vs. Norway

Iraq vs. Norway Group J: Argentina vs. Algeria

Getting Started With Betr Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of Tuesday’s World Cup games is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to register and unlock your no-sweat entries: