Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Tuesday World Cup, MLB Games (June 16)

Take advantage of Betr promo code WTOP ahead of Tuesday’s World Cup games and secure two no-sweat entries up to $200 plus a free pick. Click here to get in on the action.
Daily fantasy players will have a wide range of options this summer, but we expect to see a lot of interest in the World Cup. Start making picks on contenders like France, Argentina and more. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this Betr promo.
Betr Promo Code WTOP for Tuesday’s World Cup Games
|Betr Promo Code
|WTOP
|New User Offer
|Two No-Sweat Entries Up to $200 + Free Pick
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state
|Bonus Last Verified On
|June 16, 2026
New Betr customers looking to get in on the action can claim a generous welcome offer featuring two no-sweat entries. Under this daily fantasy sports promotion, if either of your first two entries loses, your entry fees will be refunded in the form of Betr Bucks, capped at a $200 maximum total. Additionally, new users will be credited with a free pick to use right out of the gate, providing extra value as you build your card.
This promotion offers a fantastic safety net for Tuesday’s World Cup games. When you are building an entry around player statistics and projections, you can finalize your first picks with added peace of mind. Please note that this bonus is exclusively available to new Betr customers who meet the legal age requirements and reside in a participating state.
World Cup Options
Whether you are looking to back the leading goalscorers or trust the primary playmakers in the upcoming matches, utilizing your welcome bonus on player projections offers excellent value. Since specific daily fantasy sports lines fluctuate leading up to kickoff, players can target various statistical categories.
Conversely, recognizing unfavorable matchups, such as an attacking player facing a historically rigid defensive unit, can offer compelling contrarian angles for your picks. Utilizing your no-sweat entries allows you to test these data-backed strategies without immediate risk to your initial funds. Take a look at the Tuesday tripleheader at the World Cup:
- Group I: France vs. Senegal
- Group I: Iraq vs. Norway
- Group J: Argentina vs. Algeria
Getting Started With Betr Promo Code WTOP
Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of Tuesday’s World Cup games is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to register and unlock your no-sweat entries:
- Sign Up: Navigate to their website and create a new account. You will need to register using standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity.
- Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. This code is required to trigger the welcome offer.
- Fund Your Account: Make a deposit using one of Betr’s secure payment methods. While you do not have to deposit $200 right away just to sign up, you must deposit at least $200 in order to claim the absolute full value of the promotion.
- Unlock the Bonus: Once your qualifying deposit is made, you will successfully activate your two $100 max no-sweat tokens and your complimentary free pick.
- Place Your Entries: Use your tokens on Tuesday’s World Cup games or any other available daily fantasy sports markets. If either of your first two entries happens to lose, your entry fees will be refunded as Betr Bucks.