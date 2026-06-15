Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for MLB, World Cup Picks This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can sign up with Betr promo code WTOP to qualify for $200 in no-sweat entries along with a free pick on the World Cup. Click here to start the registration process.

This promotion provides new daily fantasy sports players with two no-sweat entries. If either of your first entries is unsuccessful, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, up to a maximum of $200 total. Whether you are building a lineup for the international soccer stage or exploring the vast array of MLB markets available on Betr, this new-user exclusive is the ideal way to build your fantasy portfolio.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for Monday’s World Cup Action

Before the action begins, make sure you are taking full advantage of the current welcome offer. Below is everything you need to know about claiming your Betr bonus for Monday’s diverse DFS slate.

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Two No-Sweat Entries Up to $200 + Free Pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On June 15, 2026

The latest Betr welcome offer provides a structured safety net for new daily fantasy sports players. By signing up, users unlock two no-sweat entries to deploy on Monday’s World Cup matchups or MLB slates. If either of your first entries falls short of the required projections, Betr refunds the entry fee in Betr Bucks, up to $200. On top of this safety net, new players will also receive a free pick to jumpstart their lineup construction.

Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Betr customers. To successfully claim your two no-sweat entries and your complimentary free pick, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state when creating your account and submitting your entries.

How to Use Your DFS Promo on Monday

When analyzing Monday’s slate, daily fantasy players have a wealth of options across different sports. The World Cup fixtures present unique lineup-building angles. With heavyweights like Belgium and Uruguay in action against Egypt and Saudi Arabia respectively, players can target specific goal and assist projections for key attackers. Iran and New Zealand offer another compelling dynamic for those looking to diversify their entries with international soccer picks.

It’s also worth mentioning the MLB schedule for Monday. Start making DFS picks on Yankees-White Sox, Phillies-Marlins, Mets-Reds, Dodgers-Rays and more. Betr will have extensive options through the season.

Signing Up With Betr Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus for Monday’s daily fantasy sports action is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to secure your no-sweat entries and free pick:

Create an Account: Visit the Betr platform to register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and location. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, it is strictly required to enter the promo code WTOP. Successfully inputting this code will officially trigger your no-sweat entries on the platform. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, you will need to fund it using one of the available secure payment methods.

To activate the full potential of this offer—which includes two no-sweat tokens (up to $100 each) and your complimentary free pick—you must deposit at least $200. Keep in mind that while you are not strictly required to deposit the full $200 right when signing up, doing so is the only way to realize the maximum value of the promotion before building your lineups for the World Cup and MLB slates.