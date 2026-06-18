Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Mexico-South Korea, World Cup Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can capitalize on Betr promo code WTOP to secure two no-sweat entries up to $200 along with a free pick on the World Cup. Click here to start the registration process.

This exclusive daily fantasy sports (DFS) promotion outfits first-time users with two no-sweat entries. If either of your initial entries falls short, your entry fee is refunded in Betr Bucks, up to a maximum combined total of $200. Whether you plan to build your DFS card around the upcoming World Cup clashes or dive into the extensive MLB markets available on the platform, this new-user bonus ensures your early predictions are backed with built-in protection.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $200 in No-Sweat Entries

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer Two No-Sweat Entries Up to $200 + Free Pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On June 18, 2026

By registering a new account, players unlock two no-sweat entries. In practice, this means if either of your first two real-money entries is unsuccessful, the platform refunds your entry fee in Betr Bucks, capped at $200 total. As an added benefit, new sign-ups receive a complementary free pick to utilize immediately. This provides valuable flexibility as you construct your entry for the global soccer stage or transition over to professional basketball.

This introductory promotion is strictly reserved for new Betr customers. To claim the two no-sweat entries and the complementary free pick, users must meet the platform’s age criteria and be physically located within a participating state where Betr operates its daily fantasy sports product. Once qualified, these bonus funds act as a reliable safety net for your initial projections.

Exploring DFS Markets for the World Cup

Building a successful entry on Betr involves navigating a variety of dynamic player projection markets. For the upcoming World Cup slate featuring Canada vs. Qatar and Mexico vs. Korea Republic, players can evaluate projections across different statistical categories. You are simply deciding whether key contributors will record more or less than their projected metrics on the pitch.

Beyond the World Cup, the platform features a comprehensive selection of MLB markets. DFS players can seamlessly integrate MLB projections into their entries, utilizing distinct statistical categories like individual player hitting and pitching data. Applying your no-sweat tokens to these mixed-sport entries allows you to explore the full depth of Betr’s markets with total confidence.

How to Activate Betr Promo Code WTOP

Securing your welcome bonus and protecting your first DFS entries is a streamlined process. Follow these exact activation steps to ensure your account is properly configured for the upcoming World Cup and MLB action:

Register a New Account: Open the Betr platform and begin the account creation process. You will be prompted to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and establish your active profile. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, it is mandatory to input the promo code WTOP. This specific code triggers the welcome offer and officially unlocks your no-sweat entries. Make a Qualifying Deposit: To activate the two $100 maximum no-sweat tokens and your free pick, fund your account using one of the platform’s secure deposit methods. Maximize the Bonus: While you are not forced to deposit the entire $200 immediately upon sign-up, reaching a total deposit amount of $200 is required if your objective is to realize the absolute maximum value of the protected entries.

Once your account is registered, verified, and funded, navigate to the soccer or basketball lobbies to finalize your projections and submit your protected entries.