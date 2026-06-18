Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Mets-Phillies, MLB, World Cup Picks

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The Betr promo code WTOP provides all new users with a $200 bonus to use on all MLB and World Cup entries today. Click this link here to get started.







Betr Promo Code WTOP for $200 in No-Sweat Entries

Before you lock in your picks for tonight’s slate—including the 45-27 New York Yankees hosting the 38-34 Chicago White Sox—make sure you have the details of the Betr welcome offer handy. Review the table below for everything you need to know to claim your bonus:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions Must meet minimum legal age requirements & in participating state Date Last Verified June 18th, 2026

The Betr promo code WTOP unlocks a premier welcome offer specifically tailored for new Betr customers looking to find a genuine analytical edge. When you sign up, you secure two no-sweat entries, each worth up to $100, totaling $200 in bonus value. This allows you to confidently build your entries for tonight’s MLB slate. Whether you are looking to create a lineup for the St. Louis Cardinals (40-32) taking on the Kansas City Royals (30-45) or the New York Mets (33-41) facing the Philadelphia Phillies (40-34), your first two entries are covered. If either of those entries happens to lose, Betr will refund your account with up to $100 in Betr Bucks per entry so you can pivot and try again.

To qualify for this promotion, you must be a first-time user on the platform. It stands to reason that all new Betr customers must also meet the minimum legal age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Betr operates. Once those criteria are met, simply sign up, claim your $200 in no-sweat value, and dive straight into tonight’s baseball action.

How to Use Your Betr Bonus for Thursday’s Action

If you are ready to put your welcome bonus to use, there is no shortage of compelling player props on the board. Below is a breakdown of the hits and strikeouts lines for some of the biggest stars in tonight’s Mets vs. Phillies matchup.

Player Hits Strikeouts Aaron Nola N/A 5.5 Sean Manaea N/A 4.5 Bryce Harper 0.5 N/A Kyle Schwarber 0.5 N/A Trea Turner 1.5 N/A Alec Bohm 0.5 N/A J.T. Realmuto 0.5 N/A Marcus Semien 0.5 N/A Francisco Alvarez 0.5 N/A Brett Baty 0.5 N/A

Aaron Nola’s strikeout line is set at 5.5, a number he has eclipsed in five of his last six matchups against the Mets, averaging an impressive 7.5 strikeouts per game during that stretch. Across the diamond, Sean Manaea’s 4.5 strikeout line also looks highly favorable. Manaea has cleared this mark in eight of his last 10 regular-season appearances, as well as three of his last four starts against Philadelphia.

Marcus Semien boasts a strong track record against the Phillies, exceeding 0.5 hits in five of his last six games against them. The underlying data strongly supports him continuing that success. Conversely, we are looking at Brett Baty as a prime fade candidate. He has been struggling at the plate, failing to exceed 0.5 hits in four of his last five games while averaging just 0.4 hits per game in that span.

Betr Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

Ready to get started? Activating your welcome bonus is a quick and straightforward process. To unlock the offer ahead of tonight’s MLB slate, make sure to use the Betr promo code WTOP during registration.

First, you will need to create a new account. Completing this step successfully will trigger the no-sweat entries on your new account.

Next, head to the cashier to make your first deposit using one of Betr’s secure payment methods. To claim the maximum value of the welcome bonus, you will need to deposit at least $200. Doing so will fully activate your two $100 max tokens and your free pick. While you do not need to deposit the full $200 right at sign-up, you will need to fund your account with that amount in order to realize the complete value of the promotion. Once your account is loaded and your tokens are activated, you are ready to build your entries, hunt for value, and enjoy the baseball action!