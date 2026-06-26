Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 Bonus for Phillies-Mets, MLB + World Cup Entries

Sign up with the Betr promo code WTOP to unlock up to $200 in bonus value, plus a free pick for today’s MLB and World Cup entries. Get started here.
Betr Promo Code WTOP for $200 in No Sweat Entries
|Betr Promo Code
|WTOP
|New Betr User Offer
|$200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick)
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state
|Date Last Verified
|June 26th, 2026
Offer Overview
The latest Betr welcome offer provides an excellent safety net for new customers who meet the age requirements and are located in a participating state. By signing up, you will be credited with two no-sweat entries totaling $200 in value. This means your first two entries are protected up to $100 each; if either entry loses, Betr will refund the amount as bonus tokens to use on future games.
This $200 in no-sweat value is perfectly timed for today’s high-profile MLB rivalries. You can apply your entries directly to the AL East clash between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, where Will Warren is the probable starter for New York. Alternatively, you can use your promo value on the NL East showdown featuring Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the New York Mets. No matter which matchup you choose to target, this welcome bonus ensures your initial picks carry up to $200 in total protection.
How to Use Your Betr MLB Promo Tonight
Here is a look at the lines for some of the biggest names taking the diamond in tonight’s matchups:
|Player
|Hits
|Strikeouts
|Zack Wheeler (PHI)
|–
|6.5
|Will Warren (NYY)
|–
|4.5
|Payton Tolle (BOS)
|–
|5.5
|Bryce Harper (PHI)
|0.5
|–
|Juan Soto (NYY)
|0.5
|–
|Kyle Schwarber (PHI)
|0.5
|–
|Francisco Lindor (NYM)
|0.5
|–
|Cody Bellinger (NYY)
|0.5
|–
|Paul Goldschmidt (NYY)
|0.5
|–
|Jarren Duran (BOS)
|0.5
|–
If you are looking to apply your Betr promo code value to the player props market, there are several compelling trends to consider before locking in your entries.
Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler takes the mound against the New York Mets, and the data heavily supports his strikeout prop. Wheeler has exceeded his line of 6.5 strikeouts in five of his last six outings, averaging a dominant 8.2 punchouts per game over that stretch.
Conversely, recent trends point toward fading Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran. Facing Will Warren and the Yankees, Duran is mired in a cold spell, having failed to record a hit in four of his previous five games while averaging just 0.2 hits per contest over that span.
How to Redeem the Betr Promo Code WTOP
Ready to dive into tonight’s MLB action? Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to get started before the first pitch:
- Download and Register: Download the Betr app and create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and address) to verify your identity and location.
- Apply the Promo Code: During the registration process, you must enter the Betr promo code WTOP. This specific code is required to trigger the welcome offer and unlock your no-sweat entries.
- Make a Qualifying Deposit: Fund your new account using one of Betr’s secure banking methods. To claim the complete value of the promotion—which includes two $100 max tokens and a free pick—you will need to deposit at least $200. Keep in mind that while you do not need to deposit the full $200 right at sign-up, doing so is necessary if you want to realize the maximum value of the promotion.
- Place Your Entries: Once your account is active and funded, you are ready to make your picks. Apply your entries to the Yankees-Red Sox clash, the Phillies-Mets showdown, or any other MLB matchup on the schedule, knowing your first two plays are protected up to $100 each.