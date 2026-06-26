Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 Bonus for Phillies-Mets, MLB + World Cup Entries

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Sign up with the Betr promo code WTOP to unlock up to $200 in bonus value, plus a free pick for today’s MLB and World Cup entries. Get started here.







Betr Promo Code WTOP for $200 in No Sweat Entries

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified June 26th, 2026

Offer Overview

The latest Betr welcome offer provides an excellent safety net for new customers who meet the age requirements and are located in a participating state. By signing up, you will be credited with two no-sweat entries totaling $200 in value. This means your first two entries are protected up to $100 each; if either entry loses, Betr will refund the amount as bonus tokens to use on future games.

This $200 in no-sweat value is perfectly timed for today’s high-profile MLB rivalries. You can apply your entries directly to the AL East clash between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, where Will Warren is the probable starter for New York. Alternatively, you can use your promo value on the NL East showdown featuring Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the New York Mets. No matter which matchup you choose to target, this welcome bonus ensures your initial picks carry up to $200 in total protection.

How to Use Your Betr MLB Promo Tonight

Here is a look at the lines for some of the biggest names taking the diamond in tonight’s matchups:

Player Hits Strikeouts Zack Wheeler (PHI) – 6.5 Will Warren (NYY) – 4.5 Payton Tolle (BOS) – 5.5 Bryce Harper (PHI) 0.5 – Juan Soto (NYY) 0.5 – Kyle Schwarber (PHI) 0.5 – Francisco Lindor (NYM) 0.5 – Cody Bellinger (NYY) 0.5 – Paul Goldschmidt (NYY) 0.5 – Jarren Duran (BOS) 0.5 –

If you are looking to apply your Betr promo code value to the player props market, there are several compelling trends to consider before locking in your entries.

Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler takes the mound against the New York Mets, and the data heavily supports his strikeout prop. Wheeler has exceeded his line of 6.5 strikeouts in five of his last six outings, averaging a dominant 8.2 punchouts per game over that stretch.

Conversely, recent trends point toward fading Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran. Facing Will Warren and the Yankees, Duran is mired in a cold spell, having failed to record a hit in four of his previous five games while averaging just 0.2 hits per contest over that span.

How to Redeem the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Ready to dive into tonight’s MLB action? Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to get started before the first pitch: