BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 World Cup or MLB Bonus This Weekend

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Before we start building our tickets for the World Cup, new users can utilize a BetMGM promo code TOP1500 to elevate their wagering experience and chase a nice pay day. This exclusive welcome offer can be applied to any of the games taking place across the slate, giving you the flexibility to choose your preferred matchup. Sign up here to redeem a $150 bonus or $1,500 first bet.

The structure of the promotion depends on your location. New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia must use the “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” offer. Meanwhile, users in all other participating U.S. states have a massive $1,500 first-bet offer available. With several games scheduled over these two days, new BetMGM users can take full advantage of this welcome offer ahead of the upcoming World Cup kickoffs. Let’s break down how we can tackle this slate together.

BetMGM Promo Code for World Cup Action Over the Weekend

Depending on where you are betting from, you can unlock one of two lucrative welcome promos when signing up for a new account. If you’re registering in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you will use the promo code TOP150 to claim a “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” offer. For new users in all other participating U.S. states, BetMGM provides a $1,500 first-bet offer using the promo code TOP1500. If your first bet loses, you get your wager back in bonus bets up to $1,500.

No matter which promotion is available in your area, you can use your BetMGM promo code on any of the day’s World Cup matches taking place across June 26 and 27. From the opening matches featuring France against Norway or Iraq taking on Senegal, to later fixtures like Belgium matching up with New Zealand, your introductory offer can be applied to the contest of your choice.

Today’s Matches and Betting Odds

The FIFA World Cup slate for June 26 features six pivotal Round 3 group stage matches. With the group stage reaching its climax, every matchup carries significant knockout round implications. When I’m handicapping a slate like this, I like to look at the whole board. The schedule boasts a mix of massive favorites looking to secure their tournament advancement—such as Belgium and Senegal—along with fiercely competitive coin-flip contests like Cape Verde taking on Saudi Arabia. We can utilize the BetMGM promo code across this diverse array of contests.

Here are the current betting odds for the highlighted matches on the day’s slate. Notice how the moneyline gives us three distinct ways to play (Home / Draw / Away):

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals Norway vs France 3:00 PM +375 / +310 / -159 O/U 2.5 (-154 / +120) Senegal vs Iraq 3:00 PM -435 / +575 / +1000 O/U 2.5 (-192 / +153) Uruguay vs Spain 8:00 PM +500 / +320 / -192 O/U 2.5 (-108 / -118) Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia 8:00 PM +160 / +230 / +165 O/U 2.5 (+110 / -139) New Zealand vs Belgium 11:00 PM +1300 / +700 / -588 O/U 3.5 (+105 / -133) Egypt vs IR Iran 11:00 PM +137 / +175 / +260 O/U 1.5 (-179 / +142)

Heavy Favorites: Belgium, Senegal, and Spain

As teams fight to extend their World Cup lives, several heavyweights are heavily favored to take all three points. Belgium holds an overwhelming 82.5% probability of defeating New Zealand (-588 away moneyline) in Vancouver, with oddsmakers setting a high 3.5-goal total for the contest. Senegal is also in a commanding position at -435 against Iraq, boasting a 78.1% likelihood of claiming a victory.

Spain steps onto the pitch in Mexico at -192 against Uruguay. While Uruguay carries the home-team designation for the match, Spain is heavily favored with a 63.3% chance to win, compared to Uruguay’s 14.6% win probability. France similarly enters as a confident favorite (-159) against Norway, sporting a 59.1% chance of capturing the win in Foxborough.

Closely Contested Battles: Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia & Egypt vs IR Iran

Not every match offers a clear front-runner, and this is where we have a real chance to find value. The 8:00 PM ET clash between Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia is a near dead-heat on the odds board. Cape Verde sits at +160 with a 35.8% win probability, while Saudi Arabia is right behind at +165 and a 35.7% probability. The draw also holds a substantial 28.5% likelihood, making this one of the tightest matchups of the day’s slate.

In the late 11:00 PM ET window, Egypt and IR Iran will face off in a match expected to be a low-scoring affair. The total is set at just 1.5 goals (Over -179 / Under +142). Egypt enters as the slight favorite at +137 (38.5% win probability) over IR Iran at +260 (25.6%), though the possibility of a draw (+175) remains a very prominent outcome at 35.9%.

How to Apply the BetMGM Promo Code

Getting started with your new account and claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process. We’re in this together, so just follow these simple steps to unlock your promotion ahead of the upcoming tournament action:

Create an Account: Begin registration here. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address—to verify your identity and create your profile. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, be sure to enter the correct code for your location. New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia must use the promo code TOP150. For users in all other participating states, apply the promo code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is fully registered and verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: With your account funded and the promotion activated, your introductory offer can be used on any of the World Cup matches on the slate.

Whether you decide to back a heavy favorite like Spain against Uruguay or look for value in a closely contested battle like Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia, your welcome offer will be locked in and ready for the opening whistle.

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