BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for England-Croatia, MLB Games, World Cup

Set up your new profile using the BetMGM promo code TOP1500 here, then get a $1,500 safety net OR a $150 bonus for any of today’s MLB and World Cup games.
BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 Offer Overview
Before locking in your projections for today’s massive England vs. Croatia clash or the Panama vs. Ghana matchup, review the data regarding the BetMGM welcome promotions available in your region.
|BetMGM Promo Code
|TOP1500
|New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|Bet $10 Get $150
|New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY)
|$1,500 First Bet Offer
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Promotion Verified
|June 17th, 2026
|Offer Confirmed By
|WTOP
Whether the numbers lead you to back England against Croatia or to find value in the matchup between Panama and Ghana, the latest BetMGM welcome promotion is available for any of today’s World Cup matches. Because this offer covers the entire World Cup slate, bettors have the flexibility to identify high-value spots and lock in a wager on whichever contest provides the best statistical advantage.
The specific welcome offer is determined by your geographic location. New registrants in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can activate a “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” promotion. For sports bettors located in all other participating U.S. states, BetMGM provides a generous $1,500 first-bet offer, allowing you to approach your initial World Cup wager with confidence.
BetMGM World Cup Wednesday Markets
The 2026 World Cup continues today, bringing bettors an expansive slate of international matchups (Home / Draw / Away):
- England vs. Croatia (4 p.m.): -145 / +270 / +400
- Ghana vs. Panama (7 p.m.): +125 / +210 / +225
- Uzbekistan vs. Colombia (10 p.m.): +725 / +360 / -275
England vs. Croatia Analysis
In one of the most anticipated matchups, England faces Croatia in a critical group-stage test. Betting markets price England as a -145 moneyline favorite. Croatia sits at +400 to pull off the upset.
Ghana vs. Panama Analysis
This fixture projects to be highly competitive. Ghana holds a slight edge at +125 on the moneyline. Panama enters as a +225 underdog. With each of the three outcomes listed with plus odds, this matchup might be the best value play.
Uzbekistan vs. Colombia Analysis
Colombia is positioned as the heaviest favorite among the evening matches, boasting a moneyline of -275. Uzbekistan faces a massive mathematical hurdle as significant +725 underdogs as they attempt to secure a result in Mexico City. English referee Anthony Taylor has been assigned to officiate this contest.
Beyond Rhe Pitch: Today’s MLB Action
For sports bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the soccer pitch, today’s calendar also features a robust slate of Major League Baseball games. The BetMGM welcome offer is fully applicable to MLB betting markets, providing an alternative avenue for opening wagers. Today’s premier baseball matchups include:
- Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees
- Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
- Cleveland Guardians vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners
Activate Your BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 Offer
Getting started with a new account is a highly efficient process. Once activated, this welcome offer can be utilized on any of the World Cup matches or MLB games on the slate. Whether your analysis leads you to back England on the moneyline, fade the total goals in the Ghana vs. Panama matchup, or lay the heavy juice on Colombia, your promo applies across the board.
To claim your sign-up offer, execute the following steps:
- Register a New Account: Click here and create your profile by providing standard verifiable information (such as your name, date of birth, and physical address) to confirm your identity.
- Apply the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, enter the promo code TOP1500.
- Fund Your Account: Access the cashier portal and execute a minimum deposit of $10 using one of the platform’s secure banking methods, such as online banking, a credit/debit card, or PayPal.
- Place Your Qualifying Bet: With your account funded and the promo code applied, navigate to the World Cup or MLB betting markets and place your initial data-backed wager on any contest you choose.