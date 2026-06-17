BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for England-Croatia, MLB Games, World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile using the BetMGM promo code TOP1500 here, then get a $1,500 safety net OR a $150 bonus for any of today’s MLB and World Cup games.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 Offer Overview

Before locking in your projections for today’s massive England vs. Croatia clash or the Panama vs. Ghana matchup, review the data regarding the BetMGM welcome promotions available in your region.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified June 17th, 2026 Offer Confirmed By WTOP

Whether the numbers lead you to back England against Croatia or to find value in the matchup between Panama and Ghana, the latest BetMGM welcome promotion is available for any of today’s World Cup matches. Because this offer covers the entire World Cup slate, bettors have the flexibility to identify high-value spots and lock in a wager on whichever contest provides the best statistical advantage.

The specific welcome offer is determined by your geographic location. New registrants in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can activate a “bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins” promotion. For sports bettors located in all other participating U.S. states, BetMGM provides a generous $1,500 first-bet offer, allowing you to approach your initial World Cup wager with confidence.

BetMGM World Cup Wednesday Markets

The 2026 World Cup continues today, bringing bettors an expansive slate of international matchups (Home / Draw / Away):

England vs. Croatia (4 p.m.): -145 / +270 / +400

Ghana vs. Panama (7 p.m.): +125 / +210 / +225

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia (10 p.m.): +725 / +360 / -275

England vs. Croatia Analysis

In one of the most anticipated matchups, England faces Croatia in a critical group-stage test. Betting markets price England as a -145 moneyline favorite. Croatia sits at +400 to pull off the upset.

Ghana vs. Panama Analysis

This fixture projects to be highly competitive. Ghana holds a slight edge at +125 on the moneyline. Panama enters as a +225 underdog. With each of the three outcomes listed with plus odds, this matchup might be the best value play.

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia Analysis

Colombia is positioned as the heaviest favorite among the evening matches, boasting a moneyline of -275. Uzbekistan faces a massive mathematical hurdle as significant +725 underdogs as they attempt to secure a result in Mexico City. English referee Anthony Taylor has been assigned to officiate this contest.

Beyond Rhe Pitch: Today’s MLB Action

For sports bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the soccer pitch, today’s calendar also features a robust slate of Major League Baseball games. The BetMGM welcome offer is fully applicable to MLB betting markets, providing an alternative avenue for opening wagers. Today’s premier baseball matchups include:

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Cleveland Guardians vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners

Activate Your BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 Offer

Getting started with a new account is a highly efficient process. Once activated, this welcome offer can be utilized on any of the World Cup matches or MLB games on the slate. Whether your analysis leads you to back England on the moneyline, fade the total goals in the Ghana vs. Panama matchup, or lay the heavy juice on Colombia, your promo applies across the board.

To claim your sign-up offer, execute the following steps: