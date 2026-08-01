MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at SEATTLE -167 Minnesota +139 at TAMPA BAY -171 Chicago White Sox…

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at SEATTLE -167 Minnesota +139 at TAMPA BAY -171 Chicago White Sox +142 at HOUSTON -131 Texas +109 Detroit -150 at ATHLETICS +124

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y METS -135 Miami +113 Pittsburgh -118 at CINCINNATI -101 at ATLANTA -186 Washington +153 at SAN DIEGO -148 San Francisco +124

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -153 St. Louis +127 Philadelphia -148 at BALTIMORE +122 at CLEVELAND -180 Arizona +149 N.Y Yankees -115 at CHICAGO CUBS -104 Kansas City -120 at COLORADO +100 at LA DODGERS -169 Boston +141 Milwaukee -120 at LA ANGELS +100

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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