MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at SEATTLE -167 Minnesota +139 at TAMPA BAY -171 Chicago White Sox…
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at SEATTLE
|-167
|Minnesota
|+139
|at TAMPA BAY
|-171
|Chicago White Sox
|+142
|at HOUSTON
|-131
|Texas
|+109
|Detroit
|-150
|at ATHLETICS
|+124
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y METS
|-135
|Miami
|+113
|Pittsburgh
|-118
|at CINCINNATI
|-101
|at ATLANTA
|-186
|Washington
|+153
|at SAN DIEGO
|-148
|San Francisco
|+124
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-153
|St. Louis
|+127
|Philadelphia
|-148
|at BALTIMORE
|+122
|at CLEVELAND
|-180
|Arizona
|+149
|N.Y Yankees
|-115
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-104
|Kansas City
|-120
|at COLORADO
|+100
|at LA DODGERS
|-169
|Boston
|+141
|Milwaukee
|-120
|at LA ANGELS
|+100
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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