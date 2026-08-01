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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 1, 2026, 11:41 AM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at SEATTLE -167 Minnesota +139
at TAMPA BAY -171 Chicago White Sox +142
at HOUSTON -131 Texas +109
Detroit -150 at ATHLETICS +124

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y METS -135 Miami +113
Pittsburgh -118 at CINCINNATI -101
at ATLANTA -186 Washington +153
at SAN DIEGO -148 San Francisco +124

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -153 St. Louis +127
Philadelphia -148 at BALTIMORE +122
at CLEVELAND -180 Arizona +149
N.Y Yankees -115 at CHICAGO CUBS -104
Kansas City -120 at COLORADO +100
at LA DODGERS -169 Boston +141
Milwaukee -120 at LA ANGELS +100

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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