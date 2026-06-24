BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 World Cup Bonus for Scotland-Brazil, Any Match

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The BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 secures a $1,500 first bet (most states) or a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV) via this link here to use for the World Cup action today.







BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer Overview

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 24th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Details: $1,500 First Bet or $150 Bonus

The latest BetMGM welcome offer unlocks exceptional value that you can use on any of the day’s World Cup fixtures. With a packed schedule featuring South Africa against Korea Republic, Czechia taking on Mexico, and early clashes like Morocco vs. Haiti and Scotland vs. Brazil, soccer fans have plenty of options to place their qualifying wagers.

Depending on your state, the details of your welcome promotion vary slightly. Users registering in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia must use code TOP150 to claim the “bet $10, get $150 bonus if your bet wins” offer. New users in all other participating U.S. states will use the TOP1500 code, giving you access to the $1,500 first-bet offer. Simply choose your preferred matchup on the June 24 slate and apply the corresponding offer to get off the sidelines.

Use Your BetMGM World Cup Bonus for Late Action

The June 24 slate brings us four pivotal Round 3 matchups as the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage action heats up. With early evening clashes featuring heavy favorites and a prime-time battle in Mexico, there is an exciting array of betting options. Let’s take a look at the morning line odds to find the best spots for our wagers today.

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals Scotland vs Brazil 6:00 PM +900 / +470 / -350 O/U 2.5 (-130 / +106) Morocco vs Haiti 6:00 PM -599 / +600 / +1500 O/U 2.5 (-188 / +152) Czechia vs Mexico 9:00 PM +270 / +280 / -110 O/U 2.5 (-102 / -120) South Africa vs Korea Republic 9:00 PM +470 / +290 / -160 O/U 2.5 (+104 / -128)

Odds as of June 24, 2026 from BetMGM.

Scotland vs Brazil Analysis

Under the supervision of referee Cesar Ramos Palazuelos, Brazil enters this Round 3 clash as massive favorites over Scotland. The South American powerhouse holds a commanding 73.1% win probability and is heavily favored on the moneyline at -350. Scotland sits as a deep +900 underdog with just a 9.6% chance to secure the outright victory. Oddsmakers slightly lean toward an attacking game, pricing Over 2.5 total goals at -130. A straight moneyline bet doesn’t pay out much here, but pairing it in an exacta or looking at the total goals makes it a real chance for a nice payday.

Morocco vs Haiti Analysis

Morocco faces off against Haiti in a match where they boast the highest win probability on the entire slate. Sitting at an overwhelming 80.5% likelihood to win, Morocco is priced at -599 on the moneyline. Haiti faces an uphill battle with only a 6.2% win probability and +1500 odds to pull off the upset. With Danny Makkelie officiating, the odds heavily favor a higher-scoring affair, with Over 2.5 goals juiced to -188.

Czechia vs Mexico Analysis

This prime-time matchup promises to be the most competitive fixture of the day. Mexico is favored at -110 with a 48.8% win probability. Czechia enters the match as +270 underdogs, boasting a 25.8% chance of victory, while the draw isn’t far behind at +280 (25.4% probability). Referee Yael Falcon Perez will be in charge of a match where oddsmakers project a tighter defensive battle.

South Africa vs Korea Republic Analysis

Rounding out the slate, Korea Republic enters their clash against South Africa as the clear favorite. With a 58.0% win probability and moneyline odds of -160, Korea Republic will look to dictate the pace against the +470 underdogs. South Africa holds a 17.5% win probability as they try to navigate this Round 3 matchup. Officiated by Facundo Tello Figueroa, oddsmakers expect a lower-scoring game, setting the Under 2.5 goals at -128.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: How to Sign Up

Ready to get in on the action? Getting set up with the latest welcome promotion is a quick and straightforward process. Once activated, this offer can be used on any of the World Cup matches on today’s slate, giving you the flexibility to place your qualifying wager on a heavy favorite like Brazil against Scotland or a commanding squad like Morocco against Haiti.

Follow these simple steps to claim your offer: