BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for MLB, Knicks-Spurs Game 1 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Registering with the most recent BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 gives you one of two no-brainer offers for tonight’s MLB games, the NBA Finals this weekend more. Click here to register for a $1,500 safety net or a $150 bonus.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 For MLB, NBA Finals

BetMGM has a tailored signup offer based on your geographic location. Review the data below to identify the specific offer available in your jurisdiction.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Verified On June 1st, 2026 Offer Confirmed By WTOP

Analyzing the welcome offer structure reveals two distinct paths to building a bankroll. For bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion operates as a low-risk, high-upside multiplier. If your initial $10 wager on an MLB game or the NBA Finals matchup wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets to deploy on future games.

For users in all other participating U.S. states, BetMGM provides premier first-bet coverage up to $1,500. Functionally, this acts as risk mitigation: if your initial wager loses, BetMGM refunds your entire stake in the form of bonus bets, capping at the $1,500 limit. No matter your location, these promotions provide measurable value for anyone stepping into the NBA betting markets.

Use BetMGM Knicks vs. Spurs Odds

Bet Type New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Spread +4.5 (-102) -4.5 (-118) Moneyline +165 -200 Total Points Over 218.5 (-110) Under 218.5 (-110)

Let us break down the underlying metrics. The New York Knicks have demonstrated remarkable consistency when playing with momentum, posting a 9-1 record against the spread (ATS) following a victory over their last 10 games. Head-to-head historical data also favors New York from a betting perspective, as the San Antonio Spurs have gone 0-3 ATS against the Knicks in their last three meetings. However, the Spurs have recently stabilized against high-level competition, logging a 3-1 ATS record against teams with a winning record and a 3-1 ATS mark against top-10 scoring defenses over their last four contests.

From an offensive efficiency standpoint, the New York Knicks are currently producing 119.9 points per game over 14 postseason appearances. Their shooting metrics are elite, converting 40% of their three-point attempts and 52% from the field overall. Conversely, the San Antonio Spurs have averaged 115.3 points per game across 18 postseason outings, connecting on 36% of their three-point attempts.

Analyzing the total points market reveals a conflicting dynamic. The over has hit in four of the New York Knicks’ last five games, indicating a fast-paced offensive rhythm. Yet, when facing top-10 scoring defenses—like the San Antonio Spurs—the over has materialized in only one of New York’s last six matchups. Bettors must weigh this defensive resistance against the Knicks’ overall offensive efficiency.

More Betting Markets: Tonight’s MLB Slate

While the NBA Finals draw a significant portion of the betting handle this week, users can leverage their promotional funds on tonight’s Major League Baseball action. Finding an edge on the diamond requires analyzing advanced metrics like expected weighted on-base average (xwOBA). Tonight’s key matchups include:

Texas Rangers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners

Register With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Securing your promotional value requires following a specific procedural checklist. To properly register and activate the offer ahead of the Knicks-Spurs tip-off or tonight’s MLB slate, complete the following steps:

Create an Account: Register a new BetMGM account here by providing standard identity-verifying information, including your legal name, date of birth, and email address. This step ensures full compliance with state sports betting regulations. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, input the code TOP1500 to claim your specific welcome offer. Fund Your Account: Execute a qualifying deposit of at least $10 through one of the platform’s secure banking methods to officially trigger the promotion.

Once your qualifying deposit is processed, the advantage of your welcome offer is fully activated, leaving you ready to place a data-backed first bet on any game.