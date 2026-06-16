Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get 365 Bonus for Iraq-Norway, World Cup, MLB Games

Sign up using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to receive a $365 bonus (this link gets you started) for all World Cup matches Tuesday.
Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for World Cup Betting Tuesday
|bet365 Promo Code
|WTOP365
|New bet365 User Offer (All States, excluding IL and TN)
|Bet $10, Get $365
|New bet365 User Offer (IL and TN)
|Bet $10, Get $150
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Date Last Verified
|June 16th, 2026
Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets
When hunting for value in the betting markets, you don’t want to get tripped up by the fine print. New bet365 users can unlock $365 in bonus bets simply by placing a $10 wager on any available market, and it doesn’t matter if that initial bet cashes or busts.
To qualify, your initial wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must contain at least one selection with minimum odds of -500 or greater. This means that a standard favorite priced at -450 is perfectly fine, but betting a heavy favorite at -800 would not meet the requirement. For instance, you could place your $10 qualifying bet on Norway facing off against Iraq or Austria clashing with Jordan, provided the specific market you choose meets those minimum odds criteria.
Once your qualifying wager settles, the bonus bets will be credited to your account. Keep in mind, these will expire seven days after being added to your bonus bets balance, so be prepared to fire them on upcoming knockout rounds or futures. As a reminder, the welcome offer sits at a Bet $10, Get $150 promotion for bettors located in Illinois and Tennessee, while users in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan will automatically receive 50 free casino spins alongside their bonus bets.
How to Use the Bet365 World Cup Bonus Tonight
The June 16 World Cup slate offers a fascinating mix of four matches kicking off Group I and Group J play. With crucial early points on the line for group stage advancement, there is plenty of actionable value to uncover on the board.
World Cup Odds for June 16
|Matchup (Kickoff Time)
|Home ML
|Draw
|Away ML
|France vs Senegal (3:00 PM ET)
|-209
|+320
|+550
|Iraq vs Norway (6:00 PM ET)
|+1000
|+650
|-500
|Argentina vs Algeria (9:00 PM ET)
|-250
|+350
|+700
|Austria vs Jordan (12:00 AM ET)
|-300
|+450
|+650
Odds as of June 16 from bet365
We’ve seen time and time again that blindly betting the heavy favorites rarely yields long-term profit. While recent head-to-head stats aren’t heavily factoring into today’s consensus lines, injury reports are flashing bright red indicators for anyone looking to spot market inefficiencies.
With Argentina missing Tagliafico and potentially Emiliano Martinez in goal, fading their clean sheet odds is a smart angle. Austria is carrying an overwhelming 75.0% implied win probability, but missing an anchor like David Alaba alongside Grillitsch and Wimmer completely changes their structural integrity. We highly recommend looking at Jordan on the handicap/spread markets once odds populate, as the consensus market is likely overvaluing a severely banged-up Austrian squad.
It does stand to reason that France and Argentina are rightful headliners projected to start their tournament campaigns with victories. But as value-seekers, we can’t ignore the sheer volume of defensive injuries plaguing the favorites.
How to Activate the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365
If you are a new customer looking to take advantage of this welcome offer ahead of today’s World Cup slate and lock in some of this early value, follow these simple steps to get started:
- Register Your Account: Create a new account with bet365 by providing standard personal information (such as your full name, physical address, and date of birth) to securely verify your identity.
- Enter the Bonus Code: During the registration process, it is essential to enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to ensure you are officially opted into the promotion.
- Claim the Offer: Download the bet365 mobile app to your device, log in, and navigate to the promotions tab to officially claim the offer.
- Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account by depositing at least $10 using one of bet365’s approved and secure banking methods.
- Place Your Bet: Browse the available markets and place a qualifying bet of at least $10. Whether you choose to back France, hunt for a longshot with Jordan, or build a parlay, your bonus bets will be credited to your account once your initial wager settles.