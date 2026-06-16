Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get 365 Bonus for Iraq-Norway, World Cup, MLB Games

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Sign up using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to receive a $365 bonus (this link gets you started) for all World Cup matches Tuesday.







Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for World Cup Betting Tuesday

bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer (All States, excluding IL and TN) Bet $10, Get $365 New bet365 User Offer (IL and TN) Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 16th, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets

When hunting for value in the betting markets, you don’t want to get tripped up by the fine print. New bet365 users can unlock $365 in bonus bets simply by placing a $10 wager on any available market, and it doesn’t matter if that initial bet cashes or busts.

To qualify, your initial wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must contain at least one selection with minimum odds of -500 or greater. This means that a standard favorite priced at -450 is perfectly fine, but betting a heavy favorite at -800 would not meet the requirement. For instance, you could place your $10 qualifying bet on Norway facing off against Iraq or Austria clashing with Jordan, provided the specific market you choose meets those minimum odds criteria.

Once your qualifying wager settles, the bonus bets will be credited to your account. Keep in mind, these will expire seven days after being added to your bonus bets balance, so be prepared to fire them on upcoming knockout rounds or futures. As a reminder, the welcome offer sits at a Bet $10, Get $150 promotion for bettors located in Illinois and Tennessee, while users in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan will automatically receive 50 free casino spins alongside their bonus bets.

How to Use the Bet365 World Cup Bonus Tonight

The June 16 World Cup slate offers a fascinating mix of four matches kicking off Group I and Group J play. With crucial early points on the line for group stage advancement, there is plenty of actionable value to uncover on the board.

World Cup Odds for June 16

Matchup (Kickoff Time) Home ML Draw Away ML France vs Senegal (3:00 PM ET) -209 +320 +550 Iraq vs Norway (6:00 PM ET) +1000 +650 -500 Argentina vs Algeria (9:00 PM ET) -250 +350 +700 Austria vs Jordan (12:00 AM ET) -300 +450 +650

Odds as of June 16 from bet365

We’ve seen time and time again that blindly betting the heavy favorites rarely yields long-term profit. While recent head-to-head stats aren’t heavily factoring into today’s consensus lines, injury reports are flashing bright red indicators for anyone looking to spot market inefficiencies.

With Argentina missing Tagliafico and potentially Emiliano Martinez in goal, fading their clean sheet odds is a smart angle. Austria is carrying an overwhelming 75.0% implied win probability, but missing an anchor like David Alaba alongside Grillitsch and Wimmer completely changes their structural integrity. We highly recommend looking at Jordan on the handicap/spread markets once odds populate, as the consensus market is likely overvaluing a severely banged-up Austrian squad.

It does stand to reason that France and Argentina are rightful headliners projected to start their tournament campaigns with victories. But as value-seekers, we can’t ignore the sheer volume of defensive injuries plaguing the favorites.

How to Activate the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

If you are a new customer looking to take advantage of this welcome offer ahead of today’s World Cup slate and lock in some of this early value, follow these simple steps to get started: