Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Claims $150 France-Sweden World Cup Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you set up a new profile with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 offer here, you will be a $10 bet away from getting $150 in bonuses for France vs. Sweden or any other game tonight.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 For World Cup

Before allocating capital toward the upcoming Round of 32 matchups, review the fundamental parameters of this exclusive welcome offer. Ensure the designated bonus code is entered during registration to secure your bonus balance.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified June 30th, 2026 Confirmed By WTOP

New bet365 users can leverage this promotional code to claim $150 in bonus bets by executing a qualifying wager of just $10 on any available market. From a structural standpoint, the offer is designed to pay out whether your ticket wins or loses. However, strict eligibility requirements apply. Your initial wager must settle within 30 days and carry minimum odds of -500 or greater. To translate that into actionable terms: a selection with -450 odds qualifies, but backing a heavy favorite at -800 odds falls outside the required probabilistic threshold and will not trigger the bonus.

Once your qualifying bet is officially settled, the bonus bets will be credited to your account. Bettors should note that these promotional funds expire seven days after being added to the bonus balance, making immediate bankroll management a priority.

Bet365 World Cup Markets Tonight

The FIFA World Cup has firmly transitioned into the knockout stage. tonight’s slate features a pair of critical Round of 32 matches. Bettors can utilize the bet365 bonus code to find value in these decisive playoff clashes. The current schedule is headlined by a heavily favored France squad taking on Sweden, followed by a tightly priced showdown between Mexico and Ecuador.

Matchup (Kickoff Time) Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals (O/U) France vs. Sweden (5:00 PM ET) -400 +500 +1000 O/U 3.5 Mexico vs. Ecuador (9:00 PM ET) +120 +190 +290 O/U 1.5

France vs. Sweden Match Context: Operating under strict elimination conditions, the victor advances to the Round of 16, while the loser is immediately eliminated from the tournament.

Mexico vs. Ecuador Match Context: Another crucial Round of 32 knockout fixture where both Mexico and Ecuador face a must-win scenario to keep their World Cup campaigns intact.



Analyzing the broader market, France enters the early window as a massive betting favorite (-400 on the moneyline) over Sweden, despite dealing with notable roster attrition. France will be without forward Marcus Thuram, and underlying metrics could be impacted with star midfielder N’Golo Kante officially listed as doubtful. Sweden, however, faces a defensive gap of their own with Isak Hien ruled out due to injury.

The nightcap offers a much more balanced matchup. Playing host at Mexico City Stadium, Mexico is positioned as a slight moneyline favorite (+120). Bookmakers project a highly defensive, low-scoring affair, evident by the over/under being set at 1.5.

Additional Betting Markets: Major League Baseball

For bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the soccer pitch, today’s sports slate also offers compelling matchups across Major League Baseball. The statistical principles of the bet365 bonus code apply across sports, meaning users can target MLB player props, run lines, or moneylines to activate their bonus.

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs

Sign Up With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Offer

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of matchups like France vs. Sweden or Mexico vs. Ecuador requires a simple, step-by-step procedure. Follow these instructions to activate the promotion efficiently:

Register a New Account: Click here and complete the registration process by supplying standard verifiable data (name, date of birth, email address, and physical address) to confirm your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the initial sign-up phase, ensure you input the bonus code WTOP365 when prompted. Claim the Offer: Once your identity is verified and the account is established, log in via the bet365 app to formally claim the exclusive welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Access the cashier module and process a minimum deposit of $10 utilizing one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Audit the available World Cup or MLB odds and execute a qualifying bet of at least $10 on a market that meets the -500 minimum odds requirement.

Once this initial $10 wager reaches settlement, bet365 will credit the bonus bets to your account, equipping you with additional capital to deploy throughout the remainder of the knockout stage.