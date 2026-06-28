Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Claims $150 Bonus For World Cup, MLB Sunday Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Claim the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 here, then secure the $150 bonus offer by wagering $10 on South Africa vs. Canada or any MLB Sunday matchup.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 For $150 World Cup Bonus

As South Africa and Canada prepare to face off, here is a structural breakdown of the current bet365 sign-up promotions available to new users:

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 new bet365 User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed June 28th, 2026 Information Verified By WTOP

Analyzing The Promo Code Mechanics

Activating the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 ahead of this international fixture guarantees a high-leverage welcome offer for new players. By registering and placing a $10 qualifying wager, users unlock $150 in bonus bets independent of the bet’s outcome.

To ensure eligibility, the qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must be placed on a market with minimum odds of -500. To translate this requirement: a safer selection priced at -450 is perfectly viable to trigger the bonus, whereas a heavy favorite priced at -800 would not meet the threshold. Once issued, these bonus bets remain in your account balance for seven days before expiring.

Use Bet365 World Cup Bonus Code For South Africa vs. Canada

The intensity of the knockout stage ramps up as South Africa meets Canada. This Round of 32 clash carries binary implications. As a single-elimination fixture, it operates under a strict must-win scenario: the victor advances to the Round of 16.

Bet Type South Africa Draw Canada Moneyline +425 +260 -143

This Round of 32 clash marks the first-ever meeting between South Africa and Canada across all competitions. With zero previous head-to-head encounters to draw upon, there is no direct precedent or shared season form to dictate a historical favorite. Group stage performance positions Canada as the favorite at -143 in this matchup.

Today’s MLB Slate: Additional Betting Opportunities

While the World Cup commands global attention, baseball offers a robust alternative for fulfilling your initial $10 qualifying wager. Today’s Major League Baseball schedule features several high-profile matchups:

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

Whether you are targeting an MLB player prop or a World Cup moneyline, the mechanics for activating the promotion remain identical.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Offer Details

Unlocking this initial bankroll boost is a straightforward process. New customers can follow these sequential steps to secure their bonus bets before the first pitch or kickoff:

Register a New Account: Sign up here by providing standard identity-verification details, including your full name, date of birth, physical address, and email. Enter the Bonus Code: During the registration sequence, input the bonus code WTOP365 to ensure you are properly tracked and opted into the promotion. Claim the Offer: Once your account is verified, log into the bet365 app and follow the on-screen prompts to officially claim the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created sportsbook account with a minimum deposit of $10 utilizing one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place a Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the World Cup soccer markets—or the MLB slate—and place a qualifying cash wager of at least $10.

Once your initial $10 qualifying bet settles, the bonus bets will be credited directly to your account, equipping you with a significant baseline to analyze and wager on the remainder of the sports calendar.