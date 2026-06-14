Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus for World Cup, UFC Freedom 250

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can redeem this bet365 bonus code offer and turn a $10 bet on the World Cup, UFC, MLB or any other sport into a $365 bonus. Click here to get in on the action.

Go all in on the World Cup, UFC, MLB, Stanley Cup Final or any other game this week. New players can secure this sign-up bonus on bet365 and hit the ground running. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Bet365 Bonus Code Delivers $365 in Bonuses

When you activate this offer, new users are guaranteed to receive $365 in bonus bets simply by placing a $10 qualifying wager. This allows you to comfortably back an underdog like Ecuador or play it safe with a tournament favorite, knowing your bonus is secure either way. (Remember, Illinois and Tennessee users are eligible for a Bet $10, Get $150 offer, while Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan users receive an added perk of 50 online casino spins).

To ensure your qualifying wager is valid, your first bet must have minimum odds of -500. For example, a wager on Sweden to beat Tunisia with -450 odds qualifies for the promotion, but a heavy favorite listed at -800 would not. Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer to trigger the reward. Once the bonus bets are credited to your account balance, you will have exactly seven days to use them before they expire.

World Cup Betting Preview, Odds

The schedule features six critical opening-round fixtures across Groups C, D, E, and F, highlighted by a massive Group F clash between the Netherlands and Japan, alongside an evenly matched Group E showdown between Ivory Coast and Ecuador. With all teams looking to secure vital early points to aid their knockout stage advancement scenarios, these early group stage games provide a thrilling and unpredictable betting environment.

Matchup Home Odds Draw Odds Away Odds Netherlands vs. Japan +110 +240 +250 Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador +220 +180 +162 Sweden vs. Tunisia -110 +240 +320

The headlining matchup between the Netherlands and Japan promises to be the most consequential fixture of the schedule. A victory for either side in this Group F contest immediately puts them in the driver’s seat for advancing to the knockout rounds, taking the pressure off their subsequent matches against Sweden and Tunisia.

Elsewhere, the battle between Ivory Coast and Ecuador is a must-watch for bettors looking for tight margins. Ecuador enters as slight favorites, and their path to victory may be slightly clearer with Ivory Coast missing key player Evan Ndicka due to injury. Finding an edge in this closely projected matchup could be the perfect spot to deploy your bet365 bonus bets.

Getting Started With This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Activating this premier welcome offer is a simple process. Follow the step-by-step guide below to ensure you secure your bonus bets ahead of kickoff:

Register a New Account: Click on the links on this page to begin the registration process. You will need to create an account by providing standard personal information, such as your full name, date of birth, email address, and physical address, to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, claim the offer via the bet365 app and make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure banking methods (e.g., online banking, PayPal, or credit/debit card). Place a Qualifying Bet: Browse the extensive World Cup betting markets and place a qualifying bet of at least $10. Whether you decide to wager on the high-profile showdown between the Netherlands and Japan or find an edge in the Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador matchup, this initial wager will activate the offer.

As soon as your $10 qualifying wager settles, your account will automatically be credited with the bonus bets. You can use this promotional firepower for the rest of the soccer tournament, or you can choose to explore other active sports betting markets, including the UFC, NHL, and MLB.