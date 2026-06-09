Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus for MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of this bet365 bonus code offer and turn a $10 bet on MLB into a $365 bonus. Start the registration process by clicking here.

This is an opportunity for players to lock in a no-brainer bonus on any MLB game this week. Not to mention, new players can make bets on the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final with this bet365 promo.

Bet365 Bonus Code Unlocks $365 Sign-Up Bonus

With bet365 providing competitive odds on the upcoming slate of games, eligible fans can efficiently scale their betting portfolios through this sign-up promotion.

bet365 Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 + 50 Spins OR $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net New User Offer (IL, TN) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus Bonus Last Verified On June 9, 2026

New users who wager just $10 will receive $365 in bonus bets, a return that applies regardless of the initial wager’s outcome. To qualify for this promotion, the opening bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and feature minimum odds of -500. Practically speaking, a selection with -450 odds perfectly meets the criteria, whereas a heavy favorite priced at -800 does not.

Once credited, these bonus bets remain active in the account balance for seven days before expiring. This provides a designated window to evaluate the betting board and allocate funds across various markets. As noted, users in Illinois and Tennessee will instead receive $150 in bonus bets for their $10 qualifying wager. Furthermore, bettors in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan add to their initial return on investment with 50 complimentary spins for the bet365 online casino.

Best MLB Matchups on Tuesday Night

Evaluating the betting board requires a clear look at the baseline numbers. Here are the current odds for the marquee MLB matchups:

Game Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Los Angeles Dodgers @ Pittsburgh Pirates PIT -120 / LAD +100 PIT -1.5 (+175) / LAD +1.5 (-210) 8.5 (Over -105 / Under -115) New York Yankees @ Cleveland Guardians NYY -120 / CLE +100 NYY -1.5 (+135) / CLE +1.5 (-160) 8.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates This matchup features a statistical anomaly in Shohei Ohtani, whose two-way production continues to break standard projection models. Offensively, Ohtani is generating a highly efficient .939 OPS backed by a .302 batting average, 11 home runs, and 35 RBIs. On the mound, his underlying metrics are even more dominant, posting a 0.74 ERA and a 9.885 K/9 strikeout rate over 61 innings. Pittsburgh counters with rookie sensation Paul Skenes, who has recorded an elite 10.54 K/9 clip and a 2.83 ERA across 70 innings pitched, setting up a premier, high-leverage pitcher’s duel.

Stanley Cup Final: Game 4 Beyond the diamond, bettors can also apply their promotional funds toward the NHL postseason. Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final presents another crucial data point for sharp bettors seeking high-stakes markets, making it an excellent alternative for allocating bonus bets.

How to Redeem This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Securing this promotional value is a streamlined, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to verify your data and properly fund your account:

Create an Account: Click through the links on this page and register as a new user. You will need to input standard identifying data, such as your legal name, address, and date of birth, to accurately verify your identity. Claim the Offer: Once the account verification is complete, log into the bet365 platform and formally claim the welcome bonus. Make a Deposit: Access the cashier and execute a minimum deposit of $10 utilizing any of bet365’s secure banking methods. Place a Qualifying Bet: Navigate the sportsbook markets and execute a wager of at least $10. This initial stake can be applied to the Dodgers, Yankees, Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, or any other eligible market.

Upon the final settlement of this initial $10 wager, bet365 will credit your account with the appropriate bonus bets, providing you with valuable supplementary capital to deploy across the remainder of the season.