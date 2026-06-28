Belgium center back Zeno Debast practices at World Cup for 1st time while recovering from leg injury

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Belgium center back Zeno Debast, who has not appeared in a World Cup match this summer…

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Belgium center back Zeno Debast, who has not appeared in a World Cup match this summer due to injury, participated in his first training session of the tournament on Sunday.

Debast underwent a follow-up MRI scan on Saturday for a leg injury, which he said was “positive.” The 22-year-old defender injured his leg last month while training with Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon.

“Everything is going as planned,” Debast said. “So, we are positive. I feel good. Today, I can partially take part (in) the team training. So, yeah, it’s going good.”

Debast warmed up with the 26-man squad, then practiced on his own with a coach during the portion of Sunday’s training session that was open to the media. Without Debast, Belgium opened the group stage with two draws before a 5-1 victory over New Zealand on Friday night, to advance to the knockout round atop Group G.

“As a player, it is not easy to watch your team train and play without being able to participate,” Debast said in French. “But, I am grateful to be here and to be able to work on my return here.”

Debast has 26 matches for Belgium and was on the 2022 World Cup roster in Qatar. It is unclear whether coach Rudi Garcia would insert Debast into the starting lineup whenever he is deemed fit to play.

During the French portion of his press conference, Debast said that he cannot pinpoint when he will return, nor does he want to put that pressure on himself.

“I want to be at 100%,” Debast said. “That’s the only way to help the team. If it were up to me, I’d already be on the field. I’m coming back from a tough season, with a few injuries.”

Belgium’s first knockout round game is on Wednesday in Seattle against Senegal, which is coming off a 5-0 rout of Iraq. Debast commended the Senegal side, which is led by Sadio Mane, but is confident in Belgium’s ability to advance.

“I think it will be a good game, one knowing that we also have the qualities,” Debast said in English. “If we are in good form and we continue in a positive way like our last game, I think it will be a very good game.”

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