Belgium 5, New Zealand 1

|Belgium
|1
|4
|—
|5
|New Zealand
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_1, Belgium, Trossard, 28th minute.
Second Half_2, Belgium, Trossard, (Vanaken), 50th; 3, Belgium, De Bruyne, (Trossard), 66th; 4, New Zealand, Just, 84th; 5, Belgium, Lukaku, (Raskin), 86th; 6, Belgium, Saelemaekers, (Lukaku), 90th+5.
Goalies_Belgium, Thibaut Courtois, Senne Lammens, Mike Penders; New Zealand, Max Crocombe, Alex Paulsen, Michael Woud.
Yellow Cards_Stamenic, New Zealand, 46th; Just, New Zealand, 56th.
Referee_Adham Mohammad Tumah Makhadmeh. Assistant Referees_Mohammad Mustafa Hassan Alkalaf, Ahmad Moannes Al Roalle, Juan Ernesto Soto. 4th Official_Kevin Ortega Pimentel.
A_52,497.
___
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