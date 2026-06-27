Belgium 5, New Zealand 1

Belgium 1 4 — 5 New Zealand 0 1 — 1 First Half_1, Belgium, Trossard, 28th minute. Second Half_2, Belgium,…

Belgium 1 4 — 5 New Zealand 0 1 — 1

First Half_1, Belgium, Trossard, 28th minute.

Second Half_2, Belgium, Trossard, (Vanaken), 50th; 3, Belgium, De Bruyne, (Trossard), 66th; 4, New Zealand, Just, 84th; 5, Belgium, Lukaku, (Raskin), 86th; 6, Belgium, Saelemaekers, (Lukaku), 90th+5.

Goalies_Belgium, Thibaut Courtois, Senne Lammens, Mike Penders; New Zealand, Max Crocombe, Alex Paulsen, Michael Woud.

Yellow Cards_Stamenic, New Zealand, 46th; Just, New Zealand, 56th.

Referee_Adham Mohammad Tumah Makhadmeh. Assistant Referees_Mohammad Mustafa Hassan Alkalaf, Ahmad Moannes Al Roalle, Juan Ernesto Soto. 4th Official_Kevin Ortega Pimentel.

A_52,497.

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