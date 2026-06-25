All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|48
|31
|.608
|—
|Tampa Bay
|44
|33
|.571
|3
|Toronto
|39
|41
|.488
|9½
|Baltimore
|38
|44
|.463
|11½
|Boston
|32
|46
|.410
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|42
|39
|.519
|—
|Chicago
|41
|38
|.519
|—
|Minnesota
|38
|44
|.463
|4½
|Detroit
|34
|46
|.425
|7½
|Kansas City
|34
|47
|.420
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|41
|40
|.506
|—
|Houston
|39
|43
|.476
|2½
|Athletics
|38
|42
|.475
|2½
|Texas
|38
|42
|.475
|2½
|Los Angeles
|34
|48
|.415
|7½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|48
|31
|.608
|—
|Philadelphia
|44
|36
|.550
|4½
|Miami
|42
|39
|.519
|7
|Washington
|41
|40
|.506
|8
|New York
|34
|46
|.425
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|49
|29
|.628
|—
|Chicago
|43
|37
|.538
|7
|St. Louis
|42
|36
|.538
|7
|Pittsburgh
|40
|40
|.500
|10
|Cincinnati
|37
|42
|.468
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|52
|29
|.642
|—
|San Diego
|42
|37
|.532
|9
|Arizona
|41
|39
|.513
|10½
|San Francisco
|33
|46
|.418
|18
|Colorado
|32
|49
|.395
|20
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 4, Texas 2
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
Colorado 8, Boston 6
L.A. Angels 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 2
Pittsburgh 11, Seattle 1
Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 3
Houston 3, Toronto 1
L.A. Dodgers 4, Minnesota 3
San Francisco 2, Athletics 1
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Athletics at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Houston (Arrighetti 7-3) at Detroit (Montero 3-5), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Alvarez 1-0) at Baltimore (Rogers 4-7), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 7-7) at Toronto (Corbin 2-3), 7:07 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Martinez 6-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-2) at Boston (Tolle 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 2-6) at Cleveland (Cantillo 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Kolek 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
Colorado (Sugano 8-4) at Minnesota (Bradley 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
Athletics (Ginn 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Ureña 5-5), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 4, Texas 2
Chicago Cubs 10, N.Y. Mets 3, 1st game
Colorado 8, Boston 6
Pittsburgh 11, Seattle 1
Philadelphia 5, Washington 4
Chicago Cubs 10, N.Y. Mets 5, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 4, Minnesota 3
Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 5
Arizona 9, St. Louis 4
San Diego 5, Atlanta 2
San Francisco 2, Athletics 1
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Athletics at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati (Abbott 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-7), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Alvarez 1-0) at Baltimore (Rogers 4-7), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Martinez 6-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-1) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 8-3), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Sugano 8-4) at Minnesota (Bradley 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (Meyer 8-0) at St. Louis (May 5-6), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 3-4) at San Diego (Buehler 4-3), 9:45 p.m.
Atlanta (López 3-1) at San Francisco (McDonald 2-5), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
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