All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 48 31 .608 — Tampa Bay 44 33 .571…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 48 31 .608 — Tampa Bay 44 33 .571 3 Toronto 39 41 .488 9½ Baltimore 38 44 .463 11½ Boston 32 46 .410 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 42 39 .519 — Chicago 41 38 .519 — Minnesota 38 44 .463 4½ Detroit 34 46 .425 7½ Kansas City 34 47 .420 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 41 40 .506 — Houston 39 43 .476 2½ Athletics 38 42 .475 2½ Texas 38 42 .475 2½ Los Angeles 34 48 .415 7½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 48 31 .608 — Philadelphia 44 36 .550 4½ Miami 42 39 .519 7 Washington 41 40 .506 8 New York 34 46 .425 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 49 29 .628 — Chicago 43 37 .538 7 St. Louis 42 36 .538 7 Pittsburgh 40 40 .500 10 Cincinnati 37 42 .468 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 52 29 .642 — San Diego 42 37 .532 9 Arizona 41 39 .513 10½ San Francisco 33 46 .418 18 Colorado 32 49 .395 20

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 4, Texas 2

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Colorado 8, Boston 6

L.A. Angels 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 2

Pittsburgh 11, Seattle 1

Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 3

Houston 3, Toronto 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Minnesota 3

San Francisco 2, Athletics 1

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Athletics at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Houston (Arrighetti 7-3) at Detroit (Montero 3-5), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Alvarez 1-0) at Baltimore (Rogers 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 7-7) at Toronto (Corbin 2-3), 7:07 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Martinez 6-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-2) at Boston (Tolle 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 2-6) at Cleveland (Cantillo 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Kolek 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Colorado (Sugano 8-4) at Minnesota (Bradley 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Athletics (Ginn 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Ureña 5-5), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 4, Texas 2

Chicago Cubs 10, N.Y. Mets 3, 1st game

Colorado 8, Boston 6

Pittsburgh 11, Seattle 1

Philadelphia 5, Washington 4

Chicago Cubs 10, N.Y. Mets 5, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 4, Minnesota 3

Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 5

Arizona 9, St. Louis 4

San Diego 5, Atlanta 2

San Francisco 2, Athletics 1

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Athletics at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (Abbott 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-7), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Alvarez 1-0) at Baltimore (Rogers 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Martinez 6-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-1) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 8-3), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Sugano 8-4) at Minnesota (Bradley 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Meyer 8-0) at St. Louis (May 5-6), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 3-4) at San Diego (Buehler 4-3), 9:45 p.m.

Atlanta (López 3-1) at San Francisco (McDonald 2-5), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

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