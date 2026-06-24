All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|47
|31
|.603
|—
|Tampa Bay
|43
|33
|.566
|3
|Toronto
|39
|40
|.494
|8½
|Baltimore
|38
|43
|.469
|10½
|Boston
|32
|45
|.416
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|41
|37
|.526
|—
|Cleveland
|41
|39
|.513
|1
|Minnesota
|38
|43
|.469
|4½
|Detroit
|34
|45
|.430
|7½
|Kansas City
|34
|46
|.425
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|41
|39
|.513
|—
|Athletics
|38
|41
|.481
|2½
|Texas
|38
|41
|.481
|2½
|Houston
|38
|43
|.469
|3½
|Los Angeles
|33
|48
|.407
|8½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|48
|30
|.615
|—
|Philadelphia
|43
|36
|.544
|5½
|Miami
|41
|39
|.513
|8
|Washington
|41
|39
|.513
|8
|New York
|34
|44
|.436
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|48
|29
|.623
|—
|St. Louis
|42
|35
|.545
|6
|Chicago
|41
|37
|.526
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|39
|40
|.494
|10
|Cincinnati
|37
|41
|.474
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|51
|29
|.638
|—
|San Diego
|41
|37
|.526
|9
|Arizona
|40
|39
|.506
|10½
|San Francisco
|32
|46
|.410
|18
|Colorado
|31
|49
|.388
|20
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Houston 9, Toronto 7, 11 innings
Kansas City 12, Tampa Bay 5
Seattle 3, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 6, Texas 4
N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 3
Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 1
L.A. Dodgers 12, Minnesota 3
Boston 5, Colorado 2
L.A. Angels 5, Baltimore 1
San Francisco 3, Athletics 1
Wednesday’s Games
Texas at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Athletics at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City (Lugo 3-4) at Tampa Bay (Seymour 3-1), 12:10 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 2-7), 12:35 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 3-7) at San Francisco (Roupp 5-7), 3:45 p.m.
Houston (Imai 4-3) at Detroit (Melton 4-0), 6:40 p.m.
Texas (Gore 4-6) at Toronto (Gausman 4-5), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 8-3) at Boston (Early 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle 3, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 6, Texas 4
Milwaukee 2, Cincinnati 0
Philadelphia 14, Washington 9
Chicago Cubs 9, N.Y. Mets 6
Arizona 4, St. Louis 3
L.A. Dodgers 12, Minnesota 3
Boston 5, Colorado 2
San Francisco 3, Athletics 1
San Diego 7, Atlanta 6, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Texas at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Athletics at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle (Miller 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 2-7), 12:35 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 3-7) at San Francisco (Roupp 5-7), 3:45 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 9-3) at Washington (Cavalli 4-4), 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 5-6), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 3-6) at St. Louis (McGreevy 3-6), 7:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:45 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
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