All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 47 31 .603 — Tampa Bay 43 33 .566…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 47 31 .603 — Tampa Bay 43 33 .566 3 Toronto 39 40 .494 8½ Baltimore 38 43 .469 10½ Boston 32 45 .416 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 41 37 .526 — Cleveland 41 39 .513 1 Minnesota 38 43 .469 4½ Detroit 34 45 .430 7½ Kansas City 34 46 .425 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 41 39 .513 — Athletics 38 41 .481 2½ Texas 38 41 .481 2½ Houston 38 43 .469 3½ Los Angeles 33 48 .407 8½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 48 30 .615 — Philadelphia 43 36 .544 5½ Miami 41 39 .513 8 Washington 41 39 .513 8 New York 34 44 .436 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 48 29 .623 — St. Louis 42 35 .545 6 Chicago 41 37 .526 7½ Pittsburgh 39 40 .494 10 Cincinnati 37 41 .474 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 51 29 .638 — San Diego 41 37 .526 9 Arizona 40 39 .506 10½ San Francisco 32 46 .410 18 Colorado 31 49 .388 20

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Houston 9, Toronto 7, 11 innings

Kansas City 12, Tampa Bay 5

Seattle 3, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 6, Texas 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 3

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 1

L.A. Dodgers 12, Minnesota 3

Boston 5, Colorado 2

L.A. Angels 5, Baltimore 1

San Francisco 3, Athletics 1

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Athletics at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City (Lugo 3-4) at Tampa Bay (Seymour 3-1), 12:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 2-7), 12:35 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 3-7) at San Francisco (Roupp 5-7), 3:45 p.m.

Houston (Imai 4-3) at Detroit (Melton 4-0), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Gore 4-6) at Toronto (Gausman 4-5), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 8-3) at Boston (Early 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle 3, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 6, Texas 4

Milwaukee 2, Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia 14, Washington 9

Chicago Cubs 9, N.Y. Mets 6

Arizona 4, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 12, Minnesota 3

Boston 5, Colorado 2

San Francisco 3, Athletics 1

San Diego 7, Atlanta 6, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Athletics at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle (Miller 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Chandler 2-7), 12:35 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 3-7) at San Francisco (Roupp 5-7), 3:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 9-3) at Washington (Cavalli 4-4), 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 5-6), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 3-6) at St. Louis (McGreevy 3-6), 7:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:45 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.