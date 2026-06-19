All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|45
|28
|.616
|—
|Tampa Bay
|41
|30
|.577
|3
|Toronto
|37
|38
|.493
|9
|Baltimore
|35
|41
|.461
|11½
|Boston
|29
|43
|.403
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|39
|34
|.534
|—
|Cleveland
|40
|35
|.533
|—
|Minnesota
|36
|40
|.474
|4½
|Kansas City
|31
|45
|.408
|9½
|Detroit
|30
|44
|.405
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|39
|37
|.513
|—
|Athletics
|37
|38
|.493
|1½
|Texas
|35
|39
|.473
|3
|Houston
|35
|41
|.461
|4
|Los Angeles
|30
|46
|.395
|9
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|46
|27
|.630
|—
|Philadelphia
|40
|35
|.533
|7
|Washington
|39
|36
|.520
|8
|Miami
|37
|38
|.493
|10
|New York
|34
|41
|.453
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|45
|27
|.625
|—
|St. Louis
|40
|33
|.548
|5½
|Chicago
|39
|36
|.520
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|38
|37
|.507
|8½
|Cincinnati
|35
|38
|.479
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|48
|27
|.640
|—
|San Diego
|38
|35
|.521
|9
|Arizona
|38
|36
|.514
|9½
|San Francisco
|31
|43
|.419
|16½
|Colorado
|28
|47
|.373
|20
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 4, Boston 3
Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 2
Minnesota 9, Texas 3
Seattle 3, Baltimore 0
Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Kansas City 14, St. Louis 6
Athletics 5, L.A. Angels 0
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9:45 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston (Suarez 2-3) at Seattle (Miller 3-0), 10:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Detroit (Melton 3-0), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-1), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Corbin 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 5-5), 2:20 p.m.
San Diego (Buehler 4-3) at Texas (Eovaldi 6-7), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Mikolas 2-5) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Cantillo 5-3) at Houston (Arrighetti 7-2), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ureña 4-5) at Athletics (Ginn 5-3), 10:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Rogers 3-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 7-4), 10:10 p.m.
Boston (Early 5-5) at Seattle (Hancock 5-3), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota (Bradley 5-3) at Arizona (Gallen 3-5), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 3:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 4
Kansas City 14, St. Louis 6
San Francisco at Atlanta, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9:45 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati (Abbott 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-1), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Corbin 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 5-5), 2:20 p.m.
San Diego (Buehler 4-3) at Texas (Eovaldi 6-7), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Harrison 8-1) at Atlanta (Sale 8-5), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (McDonald 2-4) at Miami (Meyer 7-0), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Mikolas 2-5) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peralta 5-5) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 8-3), 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-6) at Colorado (Sugano 7-4), 9:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Rogers 3-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 7-4), 10:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bradley 5-3) at Arizona (Gallen 3-5), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 3:15 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.
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