All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 45 28 .616 — Tampa Bay 41 30 .577…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 45 28 .616 — Tampa Bay 41 30 .577 3 Toronto 37 38 .493 9 Baltimore 35 41 .461 11½ Boston 29 43 .403 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 39 34 .534 — Cleveland 40 35 .533 — Minnesota 36 40 .474 4½ Kansas City 31 45 .408 9½ Detroit 30 44 .405 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 39 37 .513 — Athletics 37 38 .493 1½ Texas 35 39 .473 3 Houston 35 41 .461 4 Los Angeles 30 46 .395 9

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 46 27 .630 — Philadelphia 40 35 .533 7 Washington 39 36 .520 8 Miami 37 38 .493 10 New York 34 41 .453 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 45 27 .625 — St. Louis 40 33 .548 5½ Chicago 39 36 .520 7½ Pittsburgh 38 37 .507 8½ Cincinnati 35 38 .479 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 48 27 .640 — San Diego 38 35 .521 9 Arizona 38 36 .514 9½ San Francisco 31 43 .419 16½ Colorado 28 47 .373 20

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 4, Boston 3

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 2

Minnesota 9, Texas 3

Seattle 3, Baltimore 0

Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Kansas City 14, St. Louis 6

Athletics 5, L.A. Angels 0

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:45 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston (Suarez 2-3) at Seattle (Miller 3-0), 10:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Detroit (Melton 3-0), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-1), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Corbin 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 5-5), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Buehler 4-3) at Texas (Eovaldi 6-7), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Mikolas 2-5) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Cantillo 5-3) at Houston (Arrighetti 7-2), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ureña 4-5) at Athletics (Ginn 5-3), 10:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Rogers 3-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 7-4), 10:10 p.m.

Boston (Early 5-5) at Seattle (Hancock 5-3), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota (Bradley 5-3) at Arizona (Gallen 3-5), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 3:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 4

Kansas City 14, St. Louis 6

San Francisco at Atlanta, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:45 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Abbott 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-1), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Corbin 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 5-5), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Buehler 4-3) at Texas (Eovaldi 6-7), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Harrison 8-1) at Atlanta (Sale 8-5), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (McDonald 2-4) at Miami (Meyer 7-0), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Mikolas 2-5) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peralta 5-5) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 8-3), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-6) at Colorado (Sugano 7-4), 9:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rogers 3-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 7-4), 10:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bradley 5-3) at Arizona (Gallen 3-5), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 3:15 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.

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