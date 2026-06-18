All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|45
|27
|.625
|—
|Tampa Bay
|41
|30
|.577
|3½
|Toronto
|36
|38
|.486
|10
|Baltimore
|35
|40
|.467
|11½
|Boston
|29
|42
|.408
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|38
|34
|.528
|—
|Cleveland
|39
|35
|.527
|—
|Minnesota
|35
|40
|.467
|4½
|Detroit
|30
|44
|.405
|9
|Kansas City
|30
|45
|.400
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|38
|37
|.507
|—
|Athletics
|36
|38
|.486
|1½
|Texas
|35
|38
|.479
|2
|Houston
|35
|41
|.461
|3½
|Los Angeles
|30
|45
|.400
|8
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|46
|27
|.630
|—
|Philadelphia
|40
|34
|.541
|6½
|Washington
|39
|36
|.520
|8
|Miami
|37
|38
|.493
|10
|New York
|33
|41
|.446
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|45
|26
|.634
|—
|St. Louis
|40
|32
|.556
|5½
|Chicago
|39
|36
|.520
|8
|Pittsburgh
|38
|37
|.507
|9
|Cincinnati
|35
|38
|.479
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|48
|27
|.640
|—
|San Diego
|38
|35
|.521
|9
|Arizona
|38
|36
|.514
|9½
|San Francisco
|31
|43
|.419
|16½
|Colorado
|28
|47
|.373
|20
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City 6, Washington 2
Houston 4, Detroit 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Tampa Bay 4
Arizona 8, L.A. Angels 1
Toronto 3, Boston 0
N.Y. Yankees 10, Chicago White Sox 5
Milwaukee 9, Cleveland 4
Baltimore 5, Seattle 3
Pittsburgh 12, Athletics 4
Thursday’s Games
Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto (Gausman 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 3-2), 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Fedde 2-5) at Detroit (Skubal 3-3), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lowder 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 7-3), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Cavalli 4-4) at Tampa Bay (Jax 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Vásquez 6-4) at Texas (deGrom 5-4), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 2-7) at Houston (Imai 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (McGreevy 3-5) at Kansas City (Lugo 2-4), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Athletics (Springs 3-7), 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Prielipp 2-4) at Arizona (Soroka 8-3), 9:45 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 3-4), 10:10 p.m.
Boston (Suarez 2-3) at Seattle (Miller 3-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 9, Cincinnati 1
Miami 12, Philadelphia 4
Kansas City 6, Washington 2
San Francisco 7, Atlanta 2, 1st game
San Diego 6, St. Louis 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Tampa Bay 4
Arizona 8, L.A. Angels 1
San Francisco 7, Atlanta 5, 2nd game
Milwaukee 9, Cleveland 4
Chicago Cubs 8, Colorado 6
Pittsburgh 12, Athletics 4
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto (Gausman 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 3-2), 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lowder 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 7-3), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (McDonald 2-4) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Cavalli 4-4) at Tampa Bay (Jax 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Misiorowski 8-2) at Atlanta (Sale 8-5), 7:15 p.m.
San Diego (Vásquez 6-4) at Texas (deGrom 5-4), 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis (McGreevy 3-5) at Kansas City (Lugo 2-4), 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Chandler 2-7) at Colorado (Freeland 1-7), 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Prielipp 2-4) at Arizona (Soroka 8-3), 9:45 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 3-4), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
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