All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 45 27 .625 — Tampa Bay 41 30 .577…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 45 27 .625 — Tampa Bay 41 30 .577 3½ Toronto 36 38 .486 10 Baltimore 35 40 .467 11½ Boston 29 42 .408 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 38 34 .528 — Cleveland 39 35 .527 — Minnesota 35 40 .467 4½ Detroit 30 44 .405 9 Kansas City 30 45 .400 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 38 37 .507 — Athletics 36 38 .486 1½ Texas 35 38 .479 2 Houston 35 41 .461 3½ Los Angeles 30 45 .400 8

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 46 27 .630 — Philadelphia 40 34 .541 6½ Washington 39 36 .520 8 Miami 37 38 .493 10 New York 33 41 .446 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 45 26 .634 — St. Louis 40 32 .556 5½ Chicago 39 36 .520 8 Pittsburgh 38 37 .507 9 Cincinnati 35 38 .479 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 48 27 .640 — San Diego 38 35 .521 9 Arizona 38 36 .514 9½ San Francisco 31 43 .419 16½ Colorado 28 47 .373 20

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City 6, Washington 2

Houston 4, Detroit 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Tampa Bay 4

Arizona 8, L.A. Angels 1

Toronto 3, Boston 0

N.Y. Yankees 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Milwaukee 9, Cleveland 4

Baltimore 5, Seattle 3

Pittsburgh 12, Athletics 4

Thursday’s Games

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto (Gausman 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 3-2), 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Fedde 2-5) at Detroit (Skubal 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lowder 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 7-3), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Cavalli 4-4) at Tampa Bay (Jax 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 6-4) at Texas (deGrom 5-4), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 2-7) at Houston (Imai 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (McGreevy 3-5) at Kansas City (Lugo 2-4), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Athletics (Springs 3-7), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Prielipp 2-4) at Arizona (Soroka 8-3), 9:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 3-4), 10:10 p.m.

Boston (Suarez 2-3) at Seattle (Miller 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 9, Cincinnati 1

Miami 12, Philadelphia 4

Kansas City 6, Washington 2

San Francisco 7, Atlanta 2, 1st game

San Diego 6, St. Louis 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Tampa Bay 4

Arizona 8, L.A. Angels 1

San Francisco 7, Atlanta 5, 2nd game

Milwaukee 9, Cleveland 4

Chicago Cubs 8, Colorado 6

Pittsburgh 12, Athletics 4

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto (Gausman 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 3-2), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lowder 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 7-3), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (McDonald 2-4) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Cavalli 4-4) at Tampa Bay (Jax 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Misiorowski 8-2) at Atlanta (Sale 8-5), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 6-4) at Texas (deGrom 5-4), 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis (McGreevy 3-5) at Kansas City (Lugo 2-4), 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Chandler 2-7) at Colorado (Freeland 1-7), 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Prielipp 2-4) at Arizona (Soroka 8-3), 9:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 3-4), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

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