All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|37
|25
|.597
|—
|New York
|38
|26
|.594
|—
|Toronto
|32
|34
|.485
|7
|Baltimore
|31
|35
|.470
|8
|Boston
|27
|36
|.429
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|37
|30
|.552
|—
|Chicago
|34
|31
|.523
|2
|Minnesota
|30
|37
|.448
|7
|Detroit
|27
|39
|.409
|9½
|Kansas City
|27
|39
|.409
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|34
|32
|.515
|—
|Texas
|32
|33
|.492
|1½
|Athletics
|31
|34
|.477
|2½
|Houston
|30
|37
|.448
|4½
|Los Angeles
|25
|41
|.379
|9
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|45
|21
|.682
|—
|Philadelphia
|35
|30
|.538
|9½
|Washington
|33
|33
|.500
|12
|Miami
|31
|35
|.470
|14
|New York
|29
|36
|.446
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|40
|23
|.635
|—
|St. Louis
|35
|28
|.556
|5
|Chicago
|34
|32
|.515
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|34
|32
|.515
|7½
|Cincinnati
|31
|33
|.484
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|42
|24
|.636
|—
|Arizona
|34
|31
|.523
|7½
|San Diego
|33
|31
|.516
|8
|San Francisco
|27
|39
|.409
|15
|Colorado
|24
|42
|.364
|18
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Miami 4, Tampa Bay 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 1
Toronto 6, Baltimore 4
Detroit 5, Seattle 4
Athletics 5, Houston 0
Philadelphia 9, Chicago White Sox 5
Kansas City 6, Minnesota 5
Texas 10, Cleveland 0
L.A. Angels 13, L.A. Dodgers 5
Monday’s Games
Seattle at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Milwaukee at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle (Gilbert 4-4) at Baltimore (Rogers 3-6), 6:35 p.m.
Boston (Tolle 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Martinez 5-2), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Bradley 5-2) at Detroit (Melton 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-1) at Cleveland (Cecconi 3-5), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-1) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Holmes 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 1-5), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 5-6) at Kansas City (Kolek 3-1), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Teng 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Ureña 3-4), 9:38 p.m.
Milwaukee (Gasser 0-2) at Athletics (Ginn 3-3), 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Athletics, 9:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 3, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 4, Tampa Bay 1
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 3
Philadelphia 9, Chicago White Sox 5
Arizona 5, Washington 1
Milwaukee 12, Colorado 4
N.Y. Mets 7, San Diego 3
L.A. Angels 13, L.A. Dodgers 5
San Francisco 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona (Gallen 3-5) at Miami (Meyer 6-0), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-5), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-1) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
St. Louis (May 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Holmes 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 1-5), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Rea 5-3) at Colorado (Sugano 5-4), 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Burns 7-1) at San Diego (Giolito 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Alvarez 1-0) at San Francisco (Houser 2-5), 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Gasser 0-2) at Athletics (Ginn 3-3), 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Athletics, 9:05 p.m.
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