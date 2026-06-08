All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 37 25 .597 — New York 38 26 .594…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 37 25 .597 — New York 38 26 .594 — Toronto 32 34 .485 7 Baltimore 31 35 .470 8 Boston 27 36 .429 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 37 30 .552 — Chicago 34 31 .523 2 Minnesota 30 37 .448 7 Detroit 27 39 .409 9½ Kansas City 27 39 .409 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 34 32 .515 — Texas 32 33 .492 1½ Athletics 31 34 .477 2½ Houston 30 37 .448 4½ Los Angeles 25 41 .379 9

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 45 21 .682 — Philadelphia 35 30 .538 9½ Washington 33 33 .500 12 Miami 31 35 .470 14 New York 29 36 .446 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 40 23 .635 — St. Louis 35 28 .556 5 Chicago 34 32 .515 7½ Pittsburgh 34 32 .515 7½ Cincinnati 31 33 .484 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 42 24 .636 — Arizona 34 31 .523 7½ San Diego 33 31 .516 8 San Francisco 27 39 .409 15 Colorado 24 42 .364 18

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Miami 4, Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 1

Toronto 6, Baltimore 4

Detroit 5, Seattle 4

Athletics 5, Houston 0

Philadelphia 9, Chicago White Sox 5

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 5

Texas 10, Cleveland 0

L.A. Angels 13, L.A. Dodgers 5

Monday’s Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle (Gilbert 4-4) at Baltimore (Rogers 3-6), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Tolle 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Martinez 5-2), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Bradley 5-2) at Detroit (Melton 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-1) at Cleveland (Cecconi 3-5), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-1) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 1-5), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 5-6) at Kansas City (Kolek 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Teng 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Ureña 3-4), 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee (Gasser 0-2) at Athletics (Ginn 3-3), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Athletics, 9:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 3, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 4, Tampa Bay 1

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 9, Chicago White Sox 5

Arizona 5, Washington 1

Milwaukee 12, Colorado 4

N.Y. Mets 7, San Diego 3

L.A. Angels 13, L.A. Dodgers 5

San Francisco 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona (Gallen 3-5) at Miami (Meyer 6-0), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-5), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-1) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis (May 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 1-5), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Rea 5-3) at Colorado (Sugano 5-4), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Burns 7-1) at San Diego (Giolito 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Alvarez 1-0) at San Francisco (Houser 2-5), 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Gasser 0-2) at Athletics (Ginn 3-3), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Athletics, 9:05 p.m.

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